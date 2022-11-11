Apple ‘Shot on iPhone’ Video Highlights iPhone 14 Pro’s Action Mode

(CTN NEWS) – Apple’s new Action Mode function is one of its best features. Apple just launched a Shot on iPhone 14 campaign highlighting the features available on its premium phone, the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 series introduces ‘Action Mode’ instead of Cinematic Mode. Apple claims it produces “incredibly smooth-looking videos, even when the video is captured during intense actions.”

In iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode, Apple runs four tests, and the only one that doesn’t look good is 360 Rotation – because there isn’t much movement.

Tests performed by Apple:

Test 1 – Follow Cam Handoff: Set-up, skateboarding downhill, phone handoff, side-by-side comparison;

Set-up, skateboarding downhill, phone handoff, side-by-side comparison; Test 2 – Aerial Tracking Shot: Set-up, basketball dunk, trampoline jump, and before/after action modes;

Set-up, basketball dunk, trampoline jump, and before/after action modes; Test 3 – 360 Rotation: Set-up, wall run, street performer, and side-by-side comparison.

Set-up, wall run, street performer, and side-by-side comparison. Test 4 – Rolling Shot: Set-up, bicycle shooting, wheel roll, and before/after Action Mode.

There are a few things to keep in mind when shooting Action Mode videos on the iPhone 14 Pro Max:

Light-filled outdoor environments;

Shoot more action.

For Action Mode videos without running or cycling, it’s best to use the iPhone’s regular stabilization sensor without this feature.

The following video shows the results of Apple’s tests:

