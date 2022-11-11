Connect with us

Apple 'Shot on iPhone' Video Highlights iPhone 14 Pro's Action Mode
LG TV Deal: 50-inch 4K HDR TV Now Costs Just For £379

NASA & NOAA's New Polar Satellite: Why It's Important?

Meta Layoffs 11,000 Employees: Read Mark Zuckerberg's letter

6 Mac Keyboard Shortcuts You Should Always Use

NASA's Moon Rocket Launch Has Been Delayed Again Due To Tropical Weather

Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch Ultra: Which Should You Choose?

A Guide to Migrating Databases from Oracle to Microsoft SQL Server

Twitter To Mark Verified Accounts As "Official"

Elon Musk's Net Worth Falls Below $200 Billion As Tesla Hits 52-Week Low

5 Unbeatable Tools To Embed Google Reviews On Website

Nintendo's First-Half FY23 Digital Sales Are Up 30.2%

On TikTok, What Is The Reverse AI Filter Trend?

Gmail Package Tracking Feature Announced by Google

Top 10 Professional Networking Sites to Boost Your Career

Empowering Manufacturing with Private LTE/5G

How to Fix "Unable to Open Attachments" issue in Microsoft Outlook on Windows?

Thailand to Crack Down on Cybercrime

Why People Are Leaving Twitter For Mastodon: How does it Compare with Twitter?

How To Build An Enterprise Software In 2022

Published

49 mins ago

on

Apple 'Shot on iPhone' Video Highlights iPhone 14 Pro's Action Mode

(CTN NEWS) – Apple’s new Action Mode function is one of its best features. Apple just launched a Shot on iPhone 14 campaign highlighting the features available on its premium phone, the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 series introduces ‘Action Mode’ instead of Cinematic Mode. Apple claims it produces “incredibly smooth-looking videos, even when the video is captured during intense actions.”

In iPhone 14 Pro Action Mode, Apple runs four tests, and the only one that doesn’t look good is 360 Rotation – because there isn’t much movement.

Tests performed by Apple:
  • Test 1 – Follow Cam Handoff: Set-up, skateboarding downhill, phone handoff, side-by-side comparison;
  • Test 2 – Aerial Tracking Shot: Set-up, basketball dunk, trampoline jump, and before/after action modes;
  • Test 3 – 360 Rotation: Set-up, wall run, street performer, and side-by-side comparison.
  • Test 4 – Rolling Shot: Set-up, bicycle shooting, wheel roll, and before/after Action Mode.

There are a few things to keep in mind when shooting Action Mode videos on the iPhone 14 Pro Max:

  • Light-filled outdoor environments;
  • Shoot more action.

For Action Mode videos without running or cycling, it’s best to use the iPhone’s regular stabilization sensor without this feature.

The following video shows the results of Apple’s tests:

