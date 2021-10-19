AOL Mail: How to Create or login to an AOL Mail account in 2021

Do you Want to start a new free email account in 2021? Why do you not try AOL Mail? Here’s a step by step guide to get you started.

AOL Mail is AOL’s free email system which permits you to make an email account and online location book with 250 GB of capacity.

AOL Mail likewise has various helpful functions, including a coordinated task schedule (which you can associate different clients too), just as programmed redirection of spam and phishing emails directly to your trash.

On top of this, an AOL Mail account permits you to send emails with various connections up to 25 MG in size.

An AOL Mail account likewise gives you admittance to a lot of different elements including help by AOL, Data Secure by AOL, and AOL Desktop, just as the AOL application. The site additionally has an AOL live talk between clients.

How to make an AOL Mail account

Step 1: Open Browser

Open a web browser like Chrome or Safari or Mozilla Firefox and go to AOL.com

Step 2: Click ‘Login’ The Next Step is to click on ‘Login/Join’ at the top of the page on the right-hand side.

Step 3: Click “Create an account”

Now you’re at the sign-in page of the AOL Mail website. Click “Create an account”.

Step 4: Fill out the sign-up form

Now you are on the AOL mail sign-up form. You’ll need to fill out the required details (first name, last name, email address, phone number etc), and when that’s done, click ‘Continue’.

Step 5: Verify email

Last, yet not least, you’ll get a verification email to the email address you gave on the last page. Click the ‘Verify’ link to Confirm your email address. You’re totally done – glad emailing!

If you need any extra help, you can simply visit AOL Mail Help.

Need more? Since you’ve set up your AOL Mail account, you should set up some other handy features. One that rings a bell is updates.

While AOL doesn’t really have any features which enable you to plan send/follow-up updates, you can get around this by using other email programs (through IMAP) to do the work. How about we attempt it using the free application Mailspring.

How to set up reminders for your AOL Mail account

Step 1: Download Mailspring

A simple-to-use, free application, Mailspring empowers you to really take a look at your mail, add updates, and add read receipts – just as a lot of other valuable things. Head here to download.

Step 2: Sign in to your AOL Mail account

Go to AOL.com and press ‘Login’ (see the above steps if you need any help).

Step 3: Run Mailspring

Open up Mailspring, Select IMAP/SMTP on the email setup screen, Enter the connection settings for your AOL Mail account (these can be found here). Press ‘Continue’ when you’re set.

This will permit you to get to your emails using Mailspring (they make require a couple of moments to stack).

Step 4: Set up reminders for your emails

To make a reminder in Mailspring, basically, click the Reminder symbol (it resembles a bell) and select the time that you’d prefer to be reminded about the string in the event that you don’t get a reaction. You can browse 3 hours to a month – or set your own date and time. Presently, when you send the email, an update will be booked.

Also Read: