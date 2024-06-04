AMD Announces New AI Chips In Response To NVIDIA’s Announcement

(CTN News) – To compete AMD with NVIDIA in the market for artificial intelligence (AI) chips over the next two years, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) presented its most recent artificial intelligence (AI) processors on Monday, June 2.

The company also detailed its aims for the industry. Every one of these objectives was broken down in great depth in a presentation that took place on Monday. The opening of AMD’s presentation took place on Monday.

It was reported by Reuters that AMD CEO Lisa Su was the one who revealed the news during the Computex technology trade show that was held in Taipei.

For the purpose of showcasing technology, Computex is a trade exhibition. According to Lisa Su, who is the person responsible for the prediction, it is projected that the MI325X accelerator will become available for use during the fourth and fifth quarters of the year 2024.

As a result of the growth of generative artificial intelligence systems, there has been an increase in the demand for powerful artificial intelligence processors in data centers. This demand is a direct result of the development of these systems, which has led to their creation.

Nvidia has currently established itself as the main player in this area, with an 80 percent share of the market for artificial intelligence chips. This position has been achieved by Nvidia.

Over the past year at AMD,

Nvidia has been communicating with investors about its intention to shorten the duration of its release cycle to align with a yearly schedule.

The prior year has been the time when this intention was considered. AMD has now adopted the same policy, and the business has also begun announcing this goal to investors at this time. Both of these developments took place simultaneously.

When Lisa was finished with her presentation, she made the following statement: “As a company, artificial intelligence is without a doubt our top priority, and we have committed all of our development capabilities to achieving this.”

She then made the following statement: “This annual cadence is something that is there because the market requires newer products and newer capabilities.” In her statement, this was the second section that she made. This remark was made in addition to the one that was brought up in the previous sentence.

Because we always have the next great thing, which is something that happens every year, we always have the portfolio that contains the investments that are the most competitive. This is because we always have the next great thing. We are continuously working on the next big thing, which is why this is the case.

AMD presented the MI350 series.

Which is expected to perform artificial intelligence inference 35 times better than the MI300 series, which is currently in use. This was proved by AMD. This is in contrast to the MI300 series, which is the one that is being utilized at the moment. The delivery of the MI350 series is projected to take place in the year 2025, and it is predicted that it will be released at that time.

A further announcement has been made by AMD on the MI400 series, which will be built with the “Next” architecture and will be ready for delivery in the year 2026. The information in question has been disclosed to the government by AMD.

The chief analyst at Technalysis Research, Bob O’Donnell, also made the observation that companies that are looking for alternatives to NVIDIA will find the new solutions that AMD has to offer to be fascinating. This was discussed in the context of the company’s hunt for alternatives. O’Donnell says this has been noticed.

The statements that he made in his speech indicate that “AMD is taking Nvidia head-on.”

One other forecast that Su made in April was that by the year 2024, the amount of money that will be made from the sale of chips that incorporate artificial intelligence will equal to around $4 billion. According to the forecasts that were made in the past, this indicates that there has been an increase of $500 million in comparison to the current situation.

SEE ALSO:

Microsoft’s New AI Feature For Copilot+ PCs Is Skeptic