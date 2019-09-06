Alibaba Launches Digital Business Training for Thai Entrepreneurs

BEIJING – Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is organizing an intensive training program aimed at enhancing Thai businesses competitiveness in the digital era.

Alibaba Netpreneur Training Thailand Program is an intensive training, jointly organized with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa); the National Innovation Agency of Thailand (NIA) ; and multinational venture capital firm Gobi Partners.

The 10-day training session will be held at headquarters of Alibaba in Hangzhou, China.

Brian A Wong, Alibaba’s vice president of global initiatives said the training program will inspire participants.

Applicants will get first-hand insights into Alibaba’s journey of building a digital ecosystem in China.

Wong said he hoped Thai entrepreneurs can also learn opportunities the digital economy presents.

Depa’s executive vice president and director, Chinawut Chinaprayoon, hopes that the training will inspire participants in the way they conduct business in Thailand.

“A growing number of Thai businesses are aware of the need to go digital to stay relevant in today’s fast-changing world,” he said.

Alibaba Group was founded in 1999 by 18 people led by Jack Ma, a former English teacher from Hangzhou, China. Its founders started the company to champion small businesses.

Believing that the Internet would level the playing field by enabling small enterprises.

Leveraging innovation and technology to grow and compete more effectively in domestic and global economies.

Back in 2014, Alibaba made headlines as the then-biggest initial public offering ever and the value of the deal was around $25 billion.

The IPO was priced at $68 per share, the stock closed about 38 percent higher on its first trading day at $93.89.