Ad‌ ‌Formats‌ ‌For‌ ‌CTV: In-Stream and Interactive CTV Adverts

Connected television (CTV) has now penetrated the majority of households in the US with similar, or even higher, rates in other countries. This is a perfect audience for advertisements, especially given the advanced targeting that can be done to narrow an audience down to a single location or even a single account. However, not all advertising is the same, with different Ad‌ ‌Formats‌ better suited for some audiences; luckily, this site can help you understand the different kinds of formats for an advertisement.

In-Stream Adverts

In-stream advertisements are video Ad‌ ‌Formats‌, which revolve around the consumption of media on a CTV device. They are either mandatory or allow the user to skip the rest of the ad after several seconds, giving the advertiser a chance to ‘hook’ them. This method of advertising comes in three different types:

Video Pre-roll: These ads are played before the video content the user-selected; this Ad‌ ‌Formats‌ type has the greatest chance of being viewed by the user and grabbing their attention as it hasn’t already been grabbed by the main content.

Video Mid-roll: This type functions more like a traditional ad break on television, with ads punctuating the main content at set intervals. This format carries a higher risk of annoying the user, or contributing to ad fatigue, as it is actively interrupting the content they chose to view. This type of ad, however, is sometimes appreciated by users who are more accustomed to traditional ad breaks.

Video Post-roll: Finally, this ad type is played after the main content has finished and has the lowest interference with the user’s viewing experience. Whilst there is the risk the user may just close the video, after all, they’ve watched what they intended to, there’s a higher chance of them acting on the ad’s call to action, as they’ve already completed the video.

Interactive CTV Advertising Formats

These formats all include interaction with the user beyond simply watching the advert, with the aim of increasing engagement with the ad and conversion of impressions into sales. Research has identified that users spend 47% more time on an interactive ad versus the non-interactive alternative. This shows the effectiveness of adding an interactive element to your advertising campaign; here are some examples of interactive advertising:

Dynamic Ads: This type of ad incorporates information relevant to the user, such as their weather, the time of day, their location, and so on. This allows ads to be more relevant to the user’s current situation; for example, when it’s forecasted to rain heavily, an ad for a food delivery service could be displayed, referencing to stay dry inside and order food instead.

Shoppable QR: A type of ad, which includes a QR-code within it; this acts as a call to action for the user to scan the code with their phone, which directs them to the advertiser’s website. This kind of interaction has a novelty to some users that is enticing, and as the website is opened on a mobile device, following a call to action doesn’t disrupt their viewing.

Selectable Ads: An interesting option, where users are presented with multiple ads options and can select which they want to view. This allows them to choose the ad that most interests them, which they’ll be more engaged with as a result.

Flexible Ads: Shorter video ads, typically no more than 30 seconds, which have the option of further engagement and interaction. This type of ad makes use of timers that become a call-to-action, such as ‘learn more’ or ‘continue.’

Overlays: This is an additional layer of advertising placed on top of an ad video. An overlay can include additional branding and interactive elements, such as hyperlinks to products, questionnaires, and maybe even mini-games to play.

The Takeaway

Advertising is a complex subject, but it’s vastly important to the success of any business and so understanding the different types of advertising formats is crucial. This article has broken down and explained various types of Connected TV ads to help you understand the variety available, as well as their benefits. However, choosing the appropriate advertising format for your campaign to be successful is a difficult choice that requires both information and experience and which can be daunting or too time-consuming for some companies. This is where services like The Viewpoint come in, providing you with personal assistance and ad management to ensure your campaign is a success.

