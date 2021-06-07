A Virtual Assistant Can Streamline Your Work Life and Here’s How

Without meaning to, a lot of CEOs can accidentally become trapped in the day-to-day running of their business until they are so busy working that they no longer have any time to work IN the business. If this rings your bells, don’t worry. With a little help from a virtual assistant, you can pull yourself from the invasion of the menial tasks and get back to your role as an executive.

What’s a virtual assistant, you may ask? A VR is a virtual employer who helps in a specific work – who carries out, accesses, and delivers their assigned tasks by means of a computer network. In today’s ever-competitive business environment, a highly qualified professional who performs administrative, HR, accounting, and customer services activities remotely is more than ideal. If you’re feeling packed with your current workload, outsourcing can revamp the way you run your business.

If your planner is getting out of control

Even if you enjoy being in control of every aspect of your life, you will feel nothing but sweet relief when you hand over the uppermost time-consuming tasks and calendar to a virtual assistant.

Meeting invitations? Accepted. Big events? Planned. Lunch with a potential client? Scheduled. A virtual assistant can save you a lot of time by managing scheduling tasks for you, so if you’re struggling to keep up, don’t hesitate to hire some help. You can start your search by checking out reliable agencies like Viralent.com and spend more time handling real business matters.

Specialized Research

Looking for detailed and factional answers to some very complicated questions? Maybe you’re looking for the best Chinese restaurants in San Francisco or need to obtain a list of the top 500 most successful realtors in California. Your dedicated remote assistant can perform the necessary research and compile the information for you using all the online and offline resources at the time.

For instance, a virtual assistant will conduct research like:

Identifying the best service providers in a given geographic area

Research and compare different vendors

Collect emails and phone numbers of people within an organization

Recommend the best cultural and sports events in a particular location

Bookkeeping

Bookkeeping is an important part of your business but also very time-consuming. A remote assistant can help you by taking all of your bookkeeping responsibilities with the help of qualified bookkeepers. As your remote staff will help you establish genuine bookkeeping practices from the very beginning, you will have more time to focus on growing your business.

Besides that, your VR responsible for bookkeeping can list your daily expenses into manageable labels, generate and send invoices to customers, pay bills, collect payments, and monitor your revenues and expenses. They can also handle payroll and send you weekly reports to help you better manage your business’s financial stamina.

At the end of each month, your virtual assistant will manage reconciliations by making sure your bank statement matches the information shown on your financial software.