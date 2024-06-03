Connect with us

A New Generation Of NVIDIA AI Chip Will Be Available By 2026

AlishbaW

Published

17 seconds ago

on

NVIDIA
Nvidia to roll out its next-gen AI chip platform in 2026

(CTN News) – On Sunday, Jensen Huang, the Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia, made the announcement that the next artificial intelligence (AI) chip platform that the business will be releasing is expected to make its debut in the year 2026.

There was an opportunity for the general public to access the document. In this case, the organization responsible for issuing the statement was the one who issued it. There is no doubt that Rubin is an appropriate candidate for the future artificial intelligence processor.

NVIDIA considers this name acceptable for CPUs.

According to Huang, who disclosed this information while he was giving a presentation at National Taiwan University in Taipei during the NVIDIA Computex trade expo, the Rubin family of chips will include new graphics processing units (GPU) and central processing units (CPU), in addition to networking chips.

Huang made this announcement while he was doing so. This was the announcement that he made while he was there in the room.

On the other side, Huang has only provided a restricted amount of details concerning the new platform. He has not provided any additional information yet.

In addition to this, there are also plans in place for the next generation of graphics chips to be accompanied by the next generation of central processing units, which will be used in the future. This chip is going to have the name Versa attached to it.

The development of these chips was done with the intention of providing help for software applications that contain artificial intelligence. Memory that has a high bandwidth will be included into these chips, which will be manufactured by SK Hynix, Micron, and Samsung of their respective companies.

Additionally, Nvidia plans to release an AI chip every year.

There is a correlation between this statement and the one that came before it. It is anticipated that there will be a significant acceleration of the timeframe in compared to the previous release schedule of the corporation, which was typically every two years.

One of the things that sets Nvidia apart from other companies in the industry is the fact that it has such a major influence on the market for artificial intelligence processors. In fact, it owns around 80 percent of the market.

The reason for this is because Nvidia plays a significant part in facilitating the growth of the field of artificial intelligence and in experiencing the advantages that come with the utilization of this technology.

NVIDIA appears to be on the verge of surpassing Apple as the second most valuable firm in the world, according to recent events that have taken place. Apple is currently the most valuable company in the world. This is the conclusion that may be drawn from the scenario, taking into consideration the current state of affairs and existing conditions.

Its remarkable growth trajectory, which has sped from one trillion dollars to two trillion dollars, surpasses that of other internet giants such as Amazon, Google’s Alphabet, and Saudi Aramco in the year 2024. This is because it has increased from one trillion dollars to two trillion dollars.

The reason for this is because it has increased from one trillion dollars to two trillion dollars in a short amount of time. This is as a result of the fact that its expansion has increased from one trillion dollars to two trillion dollars in recent years.

Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

