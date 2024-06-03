A New Generation Of NVIDIA AI Chip Will Be Available By 2026

(CTN News) – On Sunday, Jensen Huang, the Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia, made the announcement that the next artificial intelligence (AI) chip platform that the business will be releasing is expected to make its debut in the year 2026.

According to Huang, who disclosed this information while he was giving a presentation at National Taiwan University in Taipei during the NVIDIA Computex trade expo, the Rubin family of chips will include new graphics processing units (GPU) and central processing units (CPU), in addition to networking chips.

In addition to this, there are also plans in place for the next generation of graphics chips to be accompanied by the next generation of central processing units, which will be used in the future. This chip is going to have the name Versa attached to it.

The development of these chips was done with the intention of providing help for software applications that contain artificial intelligence. Memory that has a high bandwidth will be included into these chips, which will be manufactured by SK Hynix, Micron, and Samsung of their respective companies.

Additionally, Nvidia plans to release an AI chip every year.

It is anticipated that there will be a significant acceleration of the timeframe in compared to the previous release schedule of the corporation, which was typically every two years.

One of the things that sets Nvidia apart from other companies in the industry is the fact that it has such a major influence on the market for artificial intelligence processors. In fact, it owns around 80 percent of the market.

The reason for this is because Nvidia plays a significant part in facilitating the growth of the field of artificial intelligence and in experiencing the advantages that come with the utilization of this technology.

NVIDIA appears to be on the verge of surpassing Apple as the second most valuable firm in the world, according to recent events that have taken place. Apple is currently the most valuable company in the world. This is the conclusion that may be drawn from the scenario, taking into consideration the current state of affairs and existing conditions.

Its remarkable growth trajectory, which has sped from one trillion dollars to two trillion dollars, surpasses that of other internet giants such as Amazon, Google’s Alphabet, and Saudi Aramco in the year 2024. This is because it has increased from one trillion dollars to two trillion dollars.

This is as a result of the fact that its expansion has increased from one trillion dollars to two trillion dollars in recent years.

