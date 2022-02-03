7 Tech and Digital Industries that are Set for Growth in 2022

Tech and digital industries rely on marketing to advertise and sell their services and products. It entails several aspects that firms consider as part of their expansion plan.

Moreover, online enterprises are becoming a new frontier for humanity these days. As a result, digital marketing is on the rise and is becoming increasingly crucial for business success.

Digital marketing refers to various tactics for promoting a company’s online presence through the use of cutting-edge tools. For example, digital media and advertising are being used by businesses to engage audiences, increase consumer loyalty, boost sales, etc.

Even the Crypto trading software companies like thebitqtapp.com/de also utilize digital marketing strategies. Today, we will talk about 7 such industries that are all set to grow in 2022 with their expansive digital marketing tactics.

Top 7 Tech And Digital Industries With The Most Growth Potential In 2022

Affiliate marketing, branding, audio production, app marketing, conversion rate optimization, content marketing, and so on are all examples of digital marketing. Let’s find out the top 7 tech and digital firms making the most of these digitized marketing features

Let’s get started:

1: Microsoft

Microsoft is the world’s largest software firm.

The Microsoft Windows operating system, the Microsoft Office suite, and the Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers are among the company’s most well-known software products.

Microsoft’s business-oriented social network, LinkedIn, uses millions of people to make professional relationships, while Xbox gaming consoles continue to sell in record numbers.

Microsoft has customers in the form of individuals, small enterprises, some of the world’s largest corporations, and even government agencies.

2: Adobe

Adobe was named after the Adobe Creek in California, which meandered behind the homes of Charles Geschke and John Warnock, the company’s two founders.

Adobe employs around 23,000 people worldwide as of 2021, with about 40% of them based in San Jose, California, where the company is headquartered.

Furthermore, Adobe operates field offices in around 30 countries throughout the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

It also has a significant development presence in India, so you can guess how much this company can grow in 2022.

3: ServiceNow

ServiceNow is the second-largest SaaS firm in the United States, with a market capitalization of $108 billion.

It was founded in 2004 by Fred Luddy and is a component of the Russell 1000 Index and the S&P 500 Index. Even Forbes has named it one of the world’s most innovative firms.

Furthermore, ServiceNow’s software allows giant firms and other organizations’ chief information officers to record their assets, such as software licenses, IT resources, computers, etc.

4: Dropbox

Dropbox, a San Francisco-based simple storage service and management startup, has established cloud file storage standards since 2008.

The company, founded by MIT students Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi as a niche software venture quickly grew to over one million members in its first year.

Dropbox is the name to beat in cloud storage and sharing after more than a decade of successful product refinement and acquisitions of related companies. This is why this company is more than equipped to set foot in the 2022 business market with a bang.

5: IFS

IFS, founded in 1983, creates and distributes enterprise software for firms that manufacture and distribute different things, build and maintain assets, and manage service-oriented activities worldwide.

Its customers include Panasonic, Carlsberg, and the US Navy. Energy, aerospace, defence, digital transformation, manufacturing, engineering are the five primary verticals that IFS works on.

IFS’ industry-specific products are fundamentally related to a single data model and leverage embedded digital innovation within its single platform. As commendable as it sounds, the firm will bring more innovation in 2022, so you better be ready!!!

6: Guidewire

Guidewire, which was founded in 2001, offers a cloud-based platform that blends core, digital, analytics, and AI.

The Guidewire is used by over 400 insurers, ranging from startups to the world’s most extensive and most complicated business entities. Guidewire evolves as a partner to its customers to help them succeed.

With over 1,000 successful projects under its belt at the moment, Guidewire is proud of its unrivalled execution track record with digital transformation.

Hundreds of applications are available in Guidewire’s marketplace to help you with localization, software integration, and innovation.

7: Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a people development organization based in Santa Monica, California, with 20 locations worldwide.

Starting from comprehensive recruiting software, digital transformation, updated training content, a tailored learning platform, digital signature, advancement performance appraisal, and extensive employee data processing and insights are all part of Cornerstone’s people development solutions.

About 6,000 businesses of all sizes use Cornerstone’s software, with over 75 million users spread across 180 countries.

The Bottom Line

These tech and digital signature industries are all set to grow more in 2022, so you better fasten your seatbelt if you want to witness their impeccable growth this year.

These firms have been the pillars of technological innovation, and they will bring more development on the plates for us. You can reach us in the comment section below to get more information on them.

