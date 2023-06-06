17 Best Websites For Free SVG Icons [Why Use SVG Icons?]

(CTN NEWS) – In today’s digital world, visuals play a crucial role in attracting and engaging users. Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) icons have become increasingly popular due to their versatility, high quality, and scalability.

Whether you’re a web designer, graphic artist, or developer, having access to a vast collection of SVG icons can greatly enhance your creative projects.

In this article, we will explore the best websites for free SVG icons, where you can find a wide variety of icons to suit your needs.

Why Use SVG Icons?

Before diving into the best websites to find free SVG icons, it’s essential to understand why SVG icons are a popular choice for designers and developers. Here are some key reasons:

Scalability: SVG icons are resolution-independent, meaning they can be scaled up or down without losing quality. Whether you need an icon for a small button or a large banner, SVG icons will maintain their crispness. Flexibility: SVG icons can be easily customized using CSS properties, allowing you to change their color, size, and other attributes to match your design requirements. Accessibility: Unlike raster icons, SVG icons are accessible to assistive technologies, making them a more inclusive choice for web and app design. Small File Size: SVG files are typically smaller in size compared to other image formats, resulting in faster loading times for websites and applications.

Now that we understand the benefits of SVG icons, let’s explore the top websites where you can find an extensive collection of free SVG icons.

Iconfinder

Website: Iconfinder

Iconfinder is a popular platform for finding high-quality icons, including SVG icons. With over 5 million icons in its library, Iconfinder offers a wide range of styles and categories to choose from.

You can browse through various categories or search for specific icons using keywords.

The website also provides advanced filtering options to narrow down your search based on license type, size, color, and more.

Iconfinder offers both free and premium icons, with the free version providing access to a substantial collection.

Flaticon

Website: Flaticon

Flaticon is another well-known website for free SVG icons. It features a massive collection of over 4 million icons, including SVG format.

The website offers a us

er-friendly interface where you can search for icons by keyword or browse through categories.

Flaticon allows you to download icons in SVG format for free, and you can also customize the color, size, and background before downloading.

While the free version provides access to a vast library, Flaticon also offers premium plans with additional benefits.

FontAwesome

Website: FontAwesome

FontAwesome is a widely used icon library that offers a comprehensive collection of icons, including SVG icons. It has become a go-to resource for many designers and developers due to its extensive library and easy integration.

FontAwesome icons are scalable and customizable, allowing you to easily incorporate them into your projects.

While FontAwesome offers both free and premium icons, the free version provides access to a substantial collection of SVG icons suitable for various design needs.

Noun Project

Website: Noun Project

Noun Project is a unique platform that focuses on creating a visual language through icons. It offers a diverse collection of icons contributed by a global community of designers.

Noun Project allows you to search for icons by keywords and provides options to refine your search based on styles, licenses, and more.

While it offers a subscription-based model for accessing premium icons, you can also find a significant number of free SVG icons on the platform.

Feather Icons

Website: Feather Icons

Feather Icons is a delightful icon set designed for simplicity and flexibility. It provides a collection of beautiful, open-source icons in SVG format.

Feather Icons are lightweight and customizable, making them perfect for modern web design. You can browse through the icons on the website and download them individually or as a complete set.

The icons are free to use, and you can easily customize their size, stroke width, and color to match your design aesthetic.

IcoMoon

Website: IcoMoon

IcoMoon is a popular iconography tool that allows you to customize and generate your own icon sets. It offers a vast library of free icons, including SVG format.

With IcoMoon, you can create custom icon sets by selecting icons from the library or importing your own SVG files. The tool provides advanced editing features, such as adjusting the size, color, and stroke width of the icons.

Once you’ve created your icon set, you can download it as SVG or other formats for seamless integration into your projects.

Material Design Icons

Website: Material Design Icons

Material Design Icons is a comprehensive icon set designed following the principles of Google’s Material Design. It offers a wide range of icons suitable for various platforms and design styles.

The website allows you to search for icons by keywords and provides options to filter the results based on categories and styles. Material Design Icons are available in SVG format and can be easily customized using CSS.

The icons are free to use, and the website also offers premium plans for additional features.

Boxicons

Website: Boxicons

Boxicons is a clean and simple icon set crafted with a focus on scalability and performance. It offers a collection of neatly designed icons in SVG format, suitable for web and app design.

Boxicons provides a user-friendly website where you can search for icons by keywords or browse through different categories.

The icons are free to use and can be customized using CSS properties to match your design requirements. Boxicons also offers an icon font version for easy integration into your projects.

Streamline Icons

Website: Streamline Icons

Streamline Icons is a comprehensive icon library that covers a wide range of styles and categories. It offers both free and premium icons, including SVG format.

The website provides an intuitive search functionality where you can find icons based on keywords or browse through categories.

Streamline Icons are known for their high quality and attention to detail, making them suitable for professional design projects.

While the free version provides access to a limited collection, the premium version unlocks the full library with additional features. icons8

Iconmonstr

Website: Iconmonstr

Iconmonstr is a website dedicated to providing free, simple, and customizable icons for various purposes. It offers a large collection of icons in SVG format, covering diverse categories.

The website allows you to search for icons by keywords or browse through categories to find the desired icon.

Iconmonstr provides a convenient feature that allows you to customize the color and size of the icons before downloading.

The icons are free to use for personal and commercial projects, making Iconmonstr a valuable resource for designers and developers.

Ionicons

Website: Ionicons

Ionicons is an open-source icon set designed specifically for web and mobile applications. It offers a vast collection of icons, including SVG format, that follows the Material Design guidelines.

Ionicons provides a simple and intuitive website where you can search for icons by keywords or browse through different categories.

The icons are scalable and customizable, allowing you to easily integrate them into your projects. Ionicons is free to use and provides various formats and icon packs to suit different design requirements.

Simple Icons

Website: Simple Icons

Simple Icons is a unique icon library that focuses on providing brand icons in a consistent style. It offers a wide range of icons representing popular brands, all available in SVG format.

Simple Icons provides a straightforward website where you can search for brand icons by company name or browse through different categories.

The icons are free to use, and the website also provides code snippets for easily adding the icons to your websites or applications.

Simple Icons is a valuable resource for designers who need to incorporate brand icons into their projects.

Heroicons

Website: Heroicons

Heroicons is a beautiful and customizable icon set designed for modern web development. It offers a collection of icons in SVG format, crafted with attention to detail.

Heroicons provides a user-friendly website where you can search for icons by keywords or browse through categories.

The icons are designed with simplicity and consistency in mind, making them versatile for various design styles.

Heroicons are free to use, and the website also offers an icon pack for easy integration with popular frontend frameworks like React and Vue.

Endless Icons

Website: Endless Icons

Endless Icons is a platform that curates a wide variety of icons, including SVG format, from different sources across the web. It offers a collection of icons suitable for both personal and commercial use.

Endless Icons provides an intuitive search functionality where you can find icons by keywords or browse through categories.

The website allows you to customize the color of the icons before downloading. While the icons are free to use, it’s always good to check the individual license requirements for each icon.

Octicons

Website: Octicons

Octicons is an icon set created by GitHub, designed specifically for GitHub-related projects. It offers a collection of icons in SVG format, featuring a distinct style.

Octicons provides a comprehensive website where you can search for icons by keywords or browse through different categories.

The icons are designed to be simple and recognizable, making them ideal for projects related to code repositories and development.

Octicons are open-source and free to use, providing a valuable resource for developers working on GitHub-based projects.

Icons8

Website: Icons8

Icons8 is a comprehensive icon platform that offers a vast library of icons in different formats, including SVG.

It provides a user-friendly website where you can search for icons by keywords or browse through categories. Icons8 allows you to customize the size, color, and style of the icons before downloading.

The platform offers both free and premium icons, with the free version providing access to a substantial collection.

Icons8 also provides various tools and resources for designers, making it a valuable hub for icon-related needs.

SVG Repo

Website: SVG Repo

SVG Repo is a website that offers a vast collection of free SVG icons contributed by designers from around the world.

It provides a simple search functionality where you can find icons by keywords or browse through different categories. SVG Repo allows you to download icons in SVG format and customize them according to your needs.

The website also provides information about the license type for each icon, ensuring compliance with usage rights. SVG Repo is a valuable resource for designers looking for a diverse range of SVG icons for their projects.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the article has explored some of the best websites for free SVG icons.

These websites provide a vast collection of icons in SVG format, allowing designers and developers to enhance their projects with visually appealing and customizable graphics.

From popular platforms like FontAwesome and Flaticon to community-driven websites like The Noun Project, there are numerous resources available to cater to different design needs.

SVG icons offer several advantages over other formats, including scalability without loss of quality, smaller file sizes, and the ability to manipulate and customize the icons using CSS.

Whether you’re designing a website, an application, a presentation, or any other creative project, SVG icons can add a professional and polished touch.

Each of the recommended websites offers a unique selection of icons, varying in style, theme, and category.

Some platforms like Feather Icons and Material Design Icons focus on minimalistic and clean designs, while others like Noun Project and Iconscout provide a wide range of icons contributed by a global community of designers.

Additionally, platforms like SVG Backgrounds offer customizable SVG-based backgrounds to further enhance your designs.

It’s worth mentioning that while these websites provide free SVG icons, some also offer premium options and additional resources for those seeking more specialized or extensive icon collections.

The availability of both free and premium icons ensures flexibility for designers with different budgets and project requirements.

Furthermore, tools like IconJar provide efficient icon management solutions, allowing designers to organize and access their icon collections effortlessly. This can greatly streamline the design process and improve productivity.

In the ever-evolving landscape of design, icons play a crucial role in creating visually engaging and intuitive user interfaces.

The recommended websites in this article provide a treasure trove of SVG icons that can elevate your designs and captivate your audience.

In conclusion, whether you’re a professional designer, developer, or simply someone looking to spruce up their projects, these websites offer a wealth of free SVG icons to choose from.

Explore these platforms, unleash your creativity, and add that extra touch of visual appeal to your next design endeavor.

