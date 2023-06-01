10 Best PDFsam Alternatives: Unlocking Powerful Document Management Solutions

(CTN NEWS) – PDFsam (PDF Split and Merge) is a popular software used for splitting, merging, and editing PDF files. However, there may be instances where you need to explore alternative options due to specific requirements or preferences.

In this article, we will introduce you to the top 10 PDFsam alternatives that offer powerful features and user-friendly interfaces for all your PDF editing needs.

Alternative 1: Adobe Acrobat DC

Adobe Acrobat DC is a widely recognized and feature-rich PDF editor that can serve as an excellent alternative to PDFsam. With its comprehensive set of tools, you can create, edit, and convert PDF files with ease.

Its intuitive interface and seamless integration with other Adobe products make it a preferred choice for professionals and individuals alike.

Features and benefits of Adobe Acrobat DC

Advanced PDF editing capabilities, including text and image editing, adding or removing pages, and annotating documents.

Secure document handling with password protection, digital signatures, and redaction of sensitive information.

Seamless integration with cloud storage services, allowing you to access and edit PDFs from anywhere.

Advanced OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology for converting scanned documents into editable text.

Efficient collaboration features, such as document tracking, reviewing, and commenting.

Cross-platform compatibility, making it accessible on both Windows and macOS.

Pricing options for Adobe Acrobat DC

Adobe Acrobat DC offers subscription-based pricing plans, including the Standard and Pro versions. The Standard plan starts at $14.99 per month, billed annually, while the Pro plan starts at $24.99 per month, billed annually.

Both plans provide access to a comprehensive set of features, with the Pro plan offering additional functionalities for advanced users.

Alternative 2: Smallpdf

Smallpdf is a user-friendly online platform that provides a range of PDF tools, including editing, compressing, merging, and converting files.

It offers a simple and intuitive interface, making it an excellent choice for users who prefer a hassle-free PDF editing experience.

Features and benefits of Smallpdf

A wide range of PDF editing options, such as adding or removing pages, rotating, cropping, and resizing documents.

Compressing PDF files to reduce their size without compromising on quality.

Converting PDFs to various file formats, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and JPG.

Secure document handling with password protection and file encryption.

Efficient collaboration features, allowing multiple users to review and comment on documents.

Cloud storage integration for easy access and management of PDF files.

Pricing options for Smallpdf

Smallpdf offers a free version with limited features. For access to the full range of tools and functionalities, they provide a paid subscription called Smallpdf Pro, which starts at $12 per month, billed annually.

The Pro version unlocks additional features, such as unlimited conversions, higher file size limits, and priority support.

Alternative 3: Nitro Pro

Nitro Pro is a powerful PDF editing software that offers an extensive range of features for creating, editing, and converting PDF files.

It combines an intuitive user interface with advanced functionalities, making it suitable for both personal and professional use.

Features and benefits of Nitro Pro

Advanced PDF editing options, including text and image editing, page manipulation, and form creation.

Conversion of PDFs to various file formats, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and HTML.

Secure document handling with password protection, digital signatures, and redaction tools.

Batch processing capabilities for performing actions on multiple PDF files simultaneously.

Collaboration features, such as document reviewing, commenting, and version control.

Integration with cloud storage services for easy access and sharing of PDF files.

Pricing options for Nitro Pro

Nitro Pro offers flexible pricing options, including annual subscription plans and perpetual licenses.

The subscription plans start at $159.99 per year, while perpetual licenses are available for a one-time fee starting at $159.99. The pricing varies based on the edition and the number of users.

Alternative 4: Sejda PDF Editor

Sejda PDF Editor is a comprehensive online PDF editing tool that offers a wide range of features to manipulate PDF documents effectively.

It provides a user-friendly interface and a robust set of functionalities, making it suitable for both basic and advanced editing tasks.

Features and benefits of Sejda PDF Editor

Text and image editing capabilities, including adding, deleting, and modifying content within PDFs.

Splitting, merging, and rearranging pages to customize the document structure.

Annotation tools for highlighting, underlining, and adding comments to PDFs.

Form filling and signing options for interactive and secure document completion.

PDF conversion to various formats, such as Word, Excel, and JPG.

Secure document handling with password protection and encryption.

Pricing options for Sejda PDF Editor

Sejda PDF Editor offers a free version with limited features and access to a certain number of tasks per day.

For users requiring more advanced features and unlimited access, they offer a paid subscription called Sejda Desktop, which starts at $7.50 per month, billed annually.

Alternative 5: PDFelement

PDFelement is a comprehensive PDF editor that provides a wide array of features to create, edit, convert, and secure PDF documents.

It offers a user-friendly interface and a range of advanced tools, making it suitable for both individual and business use.

Features and benefits of PDFelement

Text and image editing capabilities, including advanced formatting options and object manipulation.

OCR technology for converting scanned documents into editable and searchable text.

Form creation and data extraction options for efficient document processing.

Annotation and commenting tools for collaboration and feedback purposes.

Batch processing for performing actions on multiple PDF files simultaneously.

Secure document handling with password protection, digital signatures, and redaction.

Pricing options for PDFelement

PDFelement offers subscription-based pricing plans, including the Standard and Professional versions.

The Standard plan starts at $6.99 per month, billed annually, while the Professional plan starts at $9.99 per month, billed annually.

Both plans provide access to a comprehensive set of features, with the Professional plan offering additional functionalities for advanced users.

Alternative 6: Foxit PhantomPDF

Foxit PhantomPDF is a feature-rich PDF editor that offers a wide range of tools for creating, editing, and securing PDF documents.

It provides an intuitive interface and robust functionalities, making it suitable for individuals and businesses alike.

Features and benefits of Foxit PhantomPDF

Advanced PDF editing options, including text and image editing, page manipulation, and object handling.

Conversion of PDFs to various file formats, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and HTML.

Form creation and data collection capabilities for interactive and fillable PDF forms.

Collaboration features, such as document reviewing, commenting, and tracking changes.

Advanced security options, including password protection, digital signatures, and certificate-based encryption.

Integration with popular document management systems, such as SharePoint and Evernote.

Pricing options for Foxit PhantomPDF

Foxit PhantomPDF offers subscription-based pricing plans, including the Standard and Business versions.

The Standard plan starts at $7.99 per month, billed annually, while the Business plan starts at $10.99 per month, billed annually.

Both plans provide access to a wide range of features, with the Business plan offering additional functionalities for enterprise users.

Alternative 7: Soda PDF

Soda PDF is a comprehensive PDF editor that offers a range of tools for creating, editing, and converting PDF documents.

It provides a user-friendly interface and powerful features, making it suitable for various personal and professional use cases.

Features and benefits of Soda PDF

Text and image editing capabilities, including advanced formatting options and object manipulation.

Conversion of PDFs to various file formats, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and HTML.

Secure document handling with password protection, digital signatures, and permissions settings.

Form creation and data extraction options for efficient document processing.

Collaboration features, such as document reviewing, commenting, and version control.

Integration with cloud storage services for easy access and sharing of PDF files.

Pricing options for Soda PDF

Soda PDF offers subscription-based pricing plans, including the Home and Premium versions. The Home plan starts at $10 per month, billed annually, while the Premium plan starts at $15 per month, billed annually.

Both plans provide access to a comprehensive set of features, with the Premium plan offering additional functionalities for advanced users.

Alternative 8: Able2Extract Professional

Able2Extract Professional is a powerful PDF editor that offers a range of features for creating, editing, and converting PDF documents.

It provides advanced functionalities and a user-friendly interface, making it suitable for various PDF-related tasks.

Features and benefits of Able2Extract Professional

Advanced PDF editing options, including text and image editing, page manipulation, and form creation.

Conversion of PDFs to various file formats, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and AutoCAD.

OCR technology for converting scanned documents into editable and searchable text.

Form filling and data extraction capabilities for efficient document processing.

Secure document handling with password protection, digital signatures, and redaction.

Batch processing for performing actions on multiple PDF files simultaneously.

Pricing options for Able2Extract Professional

Able2Extract Professional offers perpetual licenses, allowing users to make a one-time purchase. The pricing starts at $149.95 for a single-user license.

They also offer volume licensing for businesses and organizations, providing flexible pricing based on the number of licenses required.

Alternative 9: PDF-XChange Editor

PDF-XChange Editor is a feature-rich PDF editor that offers a wide range of tools for creating, editing, and securing PDF documents.

It provides a user-friendly interface and advanced functionalities, making it suitable for both basic and advanced PDF editing tasks.

Features and benefits of PDF-XChange Editor

Advanced PDF editing options, including text and image editing, page manipulation, and object handling.

Conversion of PDFs to various file formats, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and HTML.

Annotation and commenting tools for collaboration and feedback purposes.

OCR technology for converting scanned documents into editable and searchable text.

Secure document handling with password protection, digital signatures, and encryption.

Integration with popular cloud storage services for easy access and sharing of PDF files.

Pricing options for PDF-XChange Editor

PDF-XChange Editor offers perpetual licenses, allowing users to make a one-time purchase. The pricing starts at $43.50 for the Standard version and $54.50 for the Plus version.

They also offer volume licensing for businesses and organizations, providing flexible pricing based on the number of licenses required.

Alternative 10: iLovePDF

iLovePDF is a comprehensive online platform that offers a wide range of PDF tools, including editing, converting, and compressing PDF files.

It provides a simple and user-friendly interface, making it suitable for users who prefer a quick and efficient PDF editing experience.

Features and benefits of iLovePDF

Text and image editing capabilities, including adding, deleting, and modifying content within PDFs.

Conversion of PDFs to various file formats, such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and JPG.

Compressing PDF files to reduce their size without compromising on quality.

Merge multiple PDF files into a single document.

Secure document handling with password protection and file encryption.

Efficient collaboration features, allowing multiple users to review and comment on documents.

Pricing options for iLovePDF

iLovePDF offers a free version with limited features and access to a certain number of tasks per day.

For users requiring more advanced features and unlimited access, they offer a paid subscription called iLovePDF Premium, which starts at $6 per month, billed annually.

Comparison of the alternatives

Feature Adobe Acrobat DC Smallpdf Nitro Pro Sejda PDF Editor PDFelement Foxit PhantomPDF Soda PDF Able2Extract Professional PDF-XChange Editor iLovePDF Text and image editing Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Conversion to other formats Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Form creation Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Collaboration features Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Security features Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Price Subscription-based Subscription-based Subscription-based Subscription-based Subscription-based Subscription-based Subscription-based Perpetual license Perpetual license Subscription-based

The table above provides a comparison of the key features and pricing options for the PDFsam alternatives discussed in this article.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Adobe Acrobat DC is a popular choice for many users, there are several excellent alternatives available that offer similar or even more advanced features.

Smallpdf, Nitro Pro, Sejda PDF Editor, PDFelement, Foxit PhantomPDF, Soda PDF, Able2Extract Professional, PDF-XChange Editor, and iLovePDF are all viable options worth considering based on your specific needs and preferences.

Each alternative has its own strengths, whether it’s advanced editing capabilities, conversion options, collaboration features, or pricing flexibility.

Evaluate your requirements and compare the features and pricing of these alternatives to make an informed decision on the best PDFsam alternative for you.

