Wiziwig provides free streaming links for popular sports including Soccer, Rugby, Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, NFL, Tennis, and more.

As an alternative, you should check out the Sky Sports or BT Sport TV schedules, which outline all the live sports available via the official broadcasting rights holders.

Over four years ago, Wiziwig was one of the first portals to be shut down by the Premier League for linking to live streams of the English Premier League. Using other names such as Wiziwigs.eu, Wiziwyg1.com, Wiziwig.to, Wiziwig1.top, and Wiziwig.tv, it provided live streaming links to live sports. Live stream links for free are still not available to this day.

While watching live matches via Wiziwig or other live streams, users may also be breaking copyright laws and could face prosecution.

For £5.99 per month, UK users can access Sky Sports channels (such as Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports F1, Golf, Cricket, and Sky Sports Box Office) with a Day Pass, Week Pass or Month Pass.

Sports Streams with Wiziwig: Is that legal?

Online streaming services such as Wiziwig.tv offer live streams of a variety of sports events, such as the Champions League. However, the streaming of these streams is illegal. Wiziwig has no right to use the streams, which are mostly copies of filmed TV signals. However, the Offer of Streams is illegal, and it is linked to Wiziwig only through illegal websites A website for the castle Wiziwig 2015 exists despite this gray area. Wiziwig.to has now been succeeded by the successor website.

How safe is Wiziwig is?

As a stream user, you are also in a grey area under German law. Streaming is not regarded as punishable by law by the majority of lawyers. It is not “have you stolen from the owner of the rights to the video material”, since there is no permanent, but only an ephemeral copy made on your Computer. Download any separate software if you want to grab alternatives to ”Wiziwig” Many streaming software applications use peer-to-peer systems, which are illegal and easy to use under German law.

Top 10 Best ”WiziWig” Alternative for Live Sports Streaming

BatmanStream

Cricfree

Atdhe

VIPLeague

SportStream

12thplayer

SportP2P

Sport365

NewSoccer

