Wizards Broadcaster Apologizes for Misidentifying Kevin Porter Jr.’s Father

“Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time”

Why was the Wizards announcer’s commentary insensitive?

As Braddeaux pointed out in a thread of tweets, Consor’s remarks are “inexcusable” considering that Porter’s father, Kevin Porter Sr., served four and a half years in prison for first-degree manslaughter after his semiautomatic weapon accidentally discharged, killing a 14-year-old girl.

After Porter Jr.’s father was released from prison, the elder Porter was shot five times and killed months after Porter Jr.’s fourth birthday as a result of gun violence.

Taking to Twitter, Lakers superstar LeBron James rebuked Consor’s remarks.

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022

The Rockets’ Connor apologized on Twitter to Porter, his family, and the Rockets organization. I mistook Kevin Porter for the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter, and was unaware that my description of his game-winning shot could be hurtful or insensitive.”

I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify last night’s call. pic.twitter.com/UweFhFnkbt — Glenn Consor (@glennconsor) January 6, 2022

