Wizards Broadcaster Apologizes for Misidentifying Kevin Porter Jr.'s Father
Novak Djokovic - Why Was Novak Djokovic Denied Entry to Australia?

StreamEast – Watch Live Formula 1 NBA NHL NFL MLB UFC Boxing

LSU vs Kansas State Watch Live, TV Channel, Pick, Odds, and Prediction

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: AFC and NFC Wild Card Races for Week 18

49ers - Texans lose 23-7 to 49ers, Check Out 10 Observations

John Madden - NFL Pays Tribute to John Madden after he Died at 85

Warriors vs Jazz odds, Starters, Injury Report, and Predictions

English Premier League Table: Who Tops EPL Standings

Thailand's National Football Team Win's the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup

Published

9 hours ago

on

Kevin Porter Jr

The Washington Wizards announcer apologized for a questionable reference to the late father of Kevin Porter Jr., who was shot and killed after he hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Washington on Wednesday.

After Kevin Porter Jr.’s shot gave Washington a 114-111 victory, Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor said, “You’ve got to give him credit. He pulled the trigger just right at the right time.”

What did the Wizards announcer say about Kevin Porter Jr.’s game-winner?

Kevin Porter Jr., like his father, pulled the trigger just in time, Consor said as NBC Sports Washington replayed Porter’s shot

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers are Negotiating Russell Westbrook

Why was the Wizards announcer’s commentary insensitive?

As Braddeaux pointed out in a thread of tweets, Consor’s remarks are “inexcusable” considering that Porter’s father, Kevin Porter Sr., served four and a half years in prison for first-degree manslaughter after his semiautomatic weapon accidentally discharged, killing a 14-year-old girl.

After Porter Jr.’s father was released from prison, the elder Porter was shot five times and killed months after Porter Jr.’s fourth birthday as a result of gun violence.

Taking to Twitter, Lakers superstar LeBron James rebuked Consor’s remarks.

Earlier this week, Porter spoke about their relationship, telling reporters that he was “Bron’s big brother.”

The Rockets’ Connor apologized on Twitter to Porter, his family, and the Rockets organization. I mistook Kevin Porter for the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter, and was unaware that my description of his game-winning shot could be hurtful or insensitive.”

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers are Negotiating Russell Westbrook

Thailand’s Immigration Police Announce Arrest of Chinese, Czech

