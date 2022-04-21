Russian and Belarusian Players Banned from Wimbledon 2022

The All England Lawn Tennis Club has banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon 2022 this year because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Two of the highest-ranked tennis players affected are Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus the Wimbledon 2021 winner.

The players are also prohibited from participating in any grass-court tournaments in the UK.

Women’s and men’s professional tennis bodies have called the move unfair.

Novak Djokovic, a six-time men’s singles champion including Wimbledon 2021, said he disagreed with the “crazy” decision made by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

According to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), it could “set a harmful precedent for the sport”, while the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) stated it is “very disappointed”.

The ATP said in a statement: “Discrimination based on nationality is also a violation of our agreement with Wimbledon, which states that player entry will be based solely on ATP ranking.”

Wimbledon ban”not the way to go”

Our board and member councils will now assess any course of action in response to this decision.”

WTA said it would evaluate the next steps and what action could be taken regarding these decisions.

“Athletes, tennis players, and players have nothing to do with war. When politics enter sports, the outcome will not be in our favor.” “We cannot let sports be politicized,” Djokovic stated.

Former world number one and world tennis champion Martina Navratilova said excluding players from Russia and Belarus was “not the way to go.”

The Czech-born American said, “I think it’s a foolish decision. Tennis is such a democratic sport. I find it difficult to see politics destroy it.”

Wimbledon 2022 runs from 27 June to 10 July.