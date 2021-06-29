Sports
WIMBLEDON 2021 TENNIS:DAY 2–ROGER FEDERER IN ACTION
Day two sees Roger Federer and Serena Williams take to the grass at WIMBLEDON 2021, alongside world No 1 Ashleigh Barty and men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev. Previous top dog Angelique Kerber additionally cooperates with Alexande Zverev. A few matches have been continued to the second day after downpour made play be deferred on Monday.
Day two at Wimbledon 2021 will see Roger Federer and Serena Williams in real life, just as world No 1 Ashleigh Barty.
Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and previous hero Angelique Kerber will likewise be beginning their missions.
The Grand Slam is inviting a diminished groups on its return and there will be a full limit with respect to the finals.
HOW TO WATCH WIMBLEDON 2021?
Watch every day evening features on Eurosport 1 or more the people’s finals live on Eurosport 2.
All inclusion is additionally accessible to stream through Eurosport application
TOP MATCH IN WIMBLEDON 2021
It must be Roger Federer’s return hasn’t it?
The 39-year-old has been moving toward this second since making his get back from a medical procedure recently. Federer is offering for a 10th WIMBLEDON 2021 title – and a record 21st Grand Slam win – however has just played eight matches on the ATP Tour in 2021 as he hopes to return to full wellness. Mannarino could be a precarious rival as he comes into the Grand Slam on the rear of making the semi-finals of the Mallorca Open.
POTENTIAL UPSET
Subsequent to seeing third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas crash out on Monday, could men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev follow?
Medvedev heads into the competition in good structure subsequent to winning the Mallorca Open, however his first-round rival Jan-Lennard Struff beat him only a couple weeks prior at the Halle Open. It’s a major request the German to rehash the stunt more than three sets, however he may not be a sucker for Medvedev.
- Federer to settle on decision on Olympics after WIMBLEDON 2021
- ‘An incredible hero still!’ – Wilander hails Murray after win
- Djokovic thunders back to beat Draper
BRIT WATCH
Francesca Jones will be one to pay special mind to as she faces twentieth seed Coco Gauff. English men’s No 1 Dan Evans was because of play on Monday however the downpour implied his match with Feliciano Lopez was returned a day. Jay Clarke trails Egor Gerasimov by two sets to one in a match that was suspended on Monday while Cameron Norrie faces Lucas Pouille and Harriet Darts meets Elise Mertens.
NEXT-GEN WATCH
After his match was delayed on Monday because of downpour, Alex de Minaur will be one to look out for new off his success on the grass at Eastbourne. The 22-year-old is improving quickly and takes on American adolescent Sebastian Korda on Court 17.
WIMBLEDON 2021 ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – TUESDAY 29 JULY – FROM 11AM UK TIME
CENTRE COURT (1.30PM)
- Ashleigh Barty v Carla Suarez Navarro
- Roger Federer v Adrian Mannarino
- Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Serena Williams
NO.1 COURT (1.00PM)
- Tallon Griekspoor v Alexander Zverev
- Angelique Kerber v Nina Stojanovic
- Jan-Lennard Struff v Daniil Medvedev
NO.2 COURT (11AM)
- Daniel Evans v Feliciano Lopez
- Diego Schwartzman v Benoit Paire
- Francesca Jones v Coco Gauff
- Lucas Pouille v Cameron Norrie
- Alize Cornet v Bianca Andreescu
NO.3 COURT (11AM)
- Mihaela Buzarnescu v Venus Williams
- Clara Tauson v Barbora Krejcikova
- Fernando Verdasco v Grigor Dimitrov
- Felix Auger-Aliassime v Thiago Monteiro
COURT 12 (11AM)
- Denis Shapovalov v Philipp Kohlschreiber
- Christopher O’Connell v Gael Monfils
- Scratch Kyrgios v Ugo Humbert
- Victoria Azarenka v Kateryna Kozlova
- Belinda Bencic v Kaja Juvan
COURT 18 (11AM)
- Elise Mertens v Harriet Dart
- Fabio Fognini v Albert Ramos-Vinolas
- Kiki Bertens v Marta Kostyuk
- Marin Cilic v Salvatore Caruso
- Sam Querrey v Pablo Carreno Busta
COURT 4 (11AM)
- Tereza Martincova v Alison Riske
- Varvara Gracheva v Petra Martic
- Cristian Garin v Bernabe Zapata Miralles
- Yasutaka Uchiyama v Carlos Alcaraz
- Leylah Fernandez v Jelena Ostapenko
COURT 5 (11AM)
- Ons Jabeur v Rebecca Peterson
- Soonwoo Kwon v Daniel Masur
- Anna Blinkova v Timea Babos
- Steve Johnson v Dennis Novak
- Welcome Minnen v Ajla Tomljanovic
COURT 6 (11AM)
- Zhizhen Zhang v Antoine Hoang
- Jessica Pegula v Caroline Garcia
- Sara Sorribes Tormo v Ana Konjuh
- Lorenzo Sonego v Pedro Sousa
COURT 7 (11AM)
- Donna Vekic v Anastasia Potapova
- Marie Bouzkova v Vera Zvonareva
- Tennys Sandgren v Norbert Gombos
- Emil Ruusuvuori v Marcos Giron
- Katerina Siniakova v Yafan Wang
COURT 8 (11AM)
- Pierre-Hugues Herbert v Pablo Andujar
- Oscar Otte v Arthur Rinderknech
- Anastasija Sevastova v Zarina Diyas
- Mikhail Kukushkin v Alexander Bublik
- Ellen Perez v Clara Burel
COURT 9 (11AM)
- Lin Zhu v Mona Barthel
- Pablo Cuevas v Laslo Djere
- Marco Trungelliti v Benjamin Bonzi
- Olga Govortsova v Coco Vandeweghe
COURT 10 (11AM)
- Ann Li v Nadia Podoroska
- Lloyd Harris v Ricardas Berankis
- Marc Polmans v Yen-Hsun Lu
- James Duckworth v Radu Albot
COURT 11 (11AM)
- Dusan Lajovic v Gilles Simon
- Elena Vesnina v Martina Trevisan
- Taylor Fritz v Brandon Nakashima
- Daria Kasatkina v Patricia Maria Tig
COURT 14 (11AM)
- Karolina Pliskova v Tamara Zidansek
- Liudmila Samsonova v Kaia Kanepi
- Hubert Hurkacz v Lorenzo Musetti
- Daniel Elahi Galan v Federico Coria
COURT 15 (11AM)
- Maria Sakkari v Arantxa Rus
- Misaki Doi v Claire Liu
- Richard Gasquet v Yuichi Sugita
- Nao Hibino v Bernarda Pera
- Marketa Vondrousova v Anett Kontaveit
COURT 16 (11AM)
- Shelby Rogers v Samantha Stosur
- Madison Brengle v Christina McHale
- Andrea Petkovic v Jasmine Paolini
- Filip Krajinovic v Alex Bolt
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Mikael Ymer
COURT 17 (11AM)
- Sebastian Korda v Alex De Minaur
- Egor Gerasimov v Jay Clarke
- Juan Ignacio Londero v Gianluca Mager
- Sorana Cirstea v Samantha Murray Sharan
- Emma Raducanu v Vitalia Diatchenko
Watch every day evening features on Eurosport 1, or more the people’s finals live on Eurosport 2. All inclusion is likewise accessible to stream through eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport application
SOURCE : eurosport
For More Trending News , Visit Here : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-news/