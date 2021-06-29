WIMBLEDON 2021 TENNIS:DAY 2–ROGER FEDERER IN ACTION

Day two sees Roger Federer and Serena Williams take to the grass at WIMBLEDON 2021, alongside world No 1 Ashleigh Barty and men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev. Previous top dog Angelique Kerber additionally cooperates with Alexande Zverev. A few matches have been continued to the second day after downpour made play be deferred on Monday.

HOW TO WATCH WIMBLEDON 2021?

Watch every day evening features on Eurosport 1 or more the people’s finals live on Eurosport 2.

All inclusion is additionally accessible to stream through Eurosport application

TOP MATCH IN WIMBLEDON 2021

It must be Roger Federer’s return hasn’t it?

The 39-year-old has been moving toward this second since making his get back from a medical procedure recently. Federer is offering for a 10th WIMBLEDON 2021 title – and a record 21st Grand Slam win – however has just played eight matches on the ATP Tour in 2021 as he hopes to return to full wellness. Mannarino could be a precarious rival as he comes into the Grand Slam on the rear of making the semi-finals of the Mallorca Open.

POTENTIAL UPSET

Subsequent to seeing third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas crash out on Monday, could men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev follow?

Medvedev heads into the competition in good structure subsequent to winning the Mallorca Open, however his first-round rival Jan-Lennard Struff beat him only a couple weeks prior at the Halle Open. It’s a major request the German to rehash the stunt more than three sets, however he may not be a sucker for Medvedev.

BRIT WATCH

Francesca Jones will be one to pay special mind to as she faces twentieth seed Coco Gauff. English men’s No 1 Dan Evans was because of play on Monday however the downpour implied his match with Feliciano Lopez was returned a day. Jay Clarke trails Egor Gerasimov by two sets to one in a match that was suspended on Monday while Cameron Norrie faces Lucas Pouille and Harriet Darts meets Elise Mertens.

NEXT-GEN WATCH

After his match was delayed on Monday because of downpour, Alex de Minaur will be one to look out for new off his success on the grass at Eastbourne. The 22-year-old is improving quickly and takes on American adolescent Sebastian Korda on Court 17.

WIMBLEDON 2021 ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – TUESDAY 29 JULY – FROM 11AM UK TIME

CENTRE COURT (1.30PM)

Ashleigh Barty v Carla Suarez Navarro

Roger Federer v Adrian Mannarino

Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Serena Williams

NO.1 COURT (1.00PM)

Tallon Griekspoor v Alexander Zverev

Angelique Kerber v Nina Stojanovic

Jan-Lennard Struff v Daniil Medvedev

NO.2 COURT (11AM)

Daniel Evans v Feliciano Lopez

Diego Schwartzman v Benoit Paire

Francesca Jones v Coco Gauff

Lucas Pouille v Cameron Norrie

Alize Cornet v Bianca Andreescu

NO.3 COURT (11AM)

Mihaela Buzarnescu v Venus Williams

Clara Tauson v Barbora Krejcikova

Fernando Verdasco v Grigor Dimitrov

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Thiago Monteiro

COURT 12 (11AM)

Denis Shapovalov v Philipp Kohlschreiber

Christopher O’Connell v Gael Monfils

Scratch Kyrgios v Ugo Humbert

Victoria Azarenka v Kateryna Kozlova

Belinda Bencic v Kaja Juvan

COURT 18 (11AM)

Elise Mertens v Harriet Dart

Fabio Fognini v Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Kiki Bertens v Marta Kostyuk

Marin Cilic v Salvatore Caruso

Sam Querrey v Pablo Carreno Busta

COURT 4 (11AM)

Tereza Martincova v Alison Riske

Varvara Gracheva v Petra Martic

Cristian Garin v Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Yasutaka Uchiyama v Carlos Alcaraz

Leylah Fernandez v Jelena Ostapenko

COURT 5 (11AM)

Ons Jabeur v Rebecca Peterson

Soonwoo Kwon v Daniel Masur

Anna Blinkova v Timea Babos

Steve Johnson v Dennis Novak

Welcome Minnen v Ajla Tomljanovic

COURT 6 (11AM)

Zhizhen Zhang v Antoine Hoang

Jessica Pegula v Caroline Garcia

Sara Sorribes Tormo v Ana Konjuh

Lorenzo Sonego v Pedro Sousa

COURT 7 (11AM)

Donna Vekic v Anastasia Potapova

Marie Bouzkova v Vera Zvonareva

Tennys Sandgren v Norbert Gombos

Emil Ruusuvuori v Marcos Giron

Katerina Siniakova v Yafan Wang

COURT 8 (11AM)

Pierre-Hugues Herbert v Pablo Andujar

Oscar Otte v Arthur Rinderknech

Anastasija Sevastova v Zarina Diyas

Mikhail Kukushkin v Alexander Bublik

Ellen Perez v Clara Burel

COURT 9 (11AM)

Lin Zhu v Mona Barthel

Pablo Cuevas v Laslo Djere

Marco Trungelliti v Benjamin Bonzi

Olga Govortsova v Coco Vandeweghe

COURT 10 (11AM)

Ann Li v Nadia Podoroska

Lloyd Harris v Ricardas Berankis

Marc Polmans v Yen-Hsun Lu

James Duckworth v Radu Albot

COURT 11 (11AM)

Dusan Lajovic v Gilles Simon

Elena Vesnina v Martina Trevisan

Taylor Fritz v Brandon Nakashima

Daria Kasatkina v Patricia Maria Tig

COURT 14 (11AM)

Karolina Pliskova v Tamara Zidansek

Liudmila Samsonova v Kaia Kanepi

Hubert Hurkacz v Lorenzo Musetti

Daniel Elahi Galan v Federico Coria

COURT 15 (11AM)

Maria Sakkari v Arantxa Rus

Misaki Doi v Claire Liu

Richard Gasquet v Yuichi Sugita

Nao Hibino v Bernarda Pera

Marketa Vondrousova v Anett Kontaveit

COURT 16 (11AM)

Shelby Rogers v Samantha Stosur

Madison Brengle v Christina McHale

Andrea Petkovic v Jasmine Paolini

Filip Krajinovic v Alex Bolt

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Mikael Ymer

COURT 17 (11AM)

Sebastian Korda v Alex De Minaur

Egor Gerasimov v Jay Clarke

Juan Ignacio Londero v Gianluca Mager

Sorana Cirstea v Samantha Murray Sharan

Emma Raducanu v Vitalia Diatchenko

SOURCE : eurosport

