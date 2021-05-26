Will Germany’s Joachim Löw End With a Fanfare Farewell?

Joachim Löw, the longest-standing manager in international football, will be saying Auf Wiedersehen to the German national squad at the end of Euro 2020 – after 15 years in charge.

During his tenure, he has led Germany to one European Championship final, which they lost to Spain in 2008; a third-place finish at the 2010 World Cup was followed up four years later with victory against Argentina in Rio. Die Mannschaft were also winners of the Confederations Cup in 2017, beating Chile to win their first title.

And now with Euro 2020 looming, after it was delayed by a year due to the global pandemic, squads are being announced and fans are frantically searching the latest Euro odds – of which, France are the favourites.

It’s been 25 years since Germany last won a European Championships, but they’ve come close at the last two tournaments, losing at the semi-finals stage at Euro 2012 and Euro 2016 – and on both occasions, lost out to the eventual runners-up.

Group of Death

Of course, it won’t be easy. Löw’s side were placed in the proverbial Group of Death, alongside the favourites and most recent World Cup winners, France; the current European champions, Portugal; and Hungary, who shouldn’t be underestimated.

Germany famously lost out to France in the semi-final stage of the tournament, five years ago – with an Antoine Griezmann double sending Les Bleus to the final.

But Munich is one of 11 cities hosting the tournament, meaning all of Germany’s group games will be played on home soil, with Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena staging the action. France and Germany meet in their opening fixture on June 15th.

When the draw was made, Löw was relishing the prospect:

“At first I feel joy because these are highlight games against France and Portugal. We play against the reigning world champions and European champions,”

Before he went on to say:

“Of course, it’s a group of death. Everyone in this group has to go to the limit if they want to get ahead. But I think that these games will be football festivals. Then we also play in Germany. I’m looking forward to it.”

Squad announcement and recalls

Earlier this week, Löw named his 26-man squad for the Euros – and there were a number of surprises. There were no surprises at the back with club captain Manuel Neuer retaining his place between the sticks.

However, in defence, Mats Hummels returns, and in midfield, there’s a call-up for Thomas Müller. The two stalwarts of the national squad were members of the 2014 World Cup winning set-up, but in in 2019, Löw planned for the future without the duo – and Jérôme Boateng, who remains frozen out – in mind.

But in a u-turn decision – obviously finally over the disaster which was their 2018 World Cup campaign – the Germany coach hinted he would recall Müller, who is part of the 100-club when it comes to international appearances.

Bayern’s 17-year-old midfielder, Jamal Musiala, is also included after a remarkable breakthrough season at the Bavarian club. Having made his international debut in March, Musiala pledged his allegiance to Die Mannschaft, over England, who he represented as a youth.

European experience

Germany have played at 12 previous tournaments and their record of three wins (1972 and 1980 as West Germany; and 1996 following reunification) can only be matched by Spain. Furthermore, they have reached the final on an additional three occasions (1975, 1992 and 2008) and have the experience to deal with the big occasion.

Can Germany end Löw’s tenure on a high? While the Group of Death is an exciting prospect, the beauty of football is that it can be unpredictable – just look at Wales who overperformed at Euro 2016. A flying start in Group F will provide the team the pedestal to push on in the knockout stages – they just have to overcome the World and European champions first.