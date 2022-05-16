Which Player Is Likely to Win the EPL Golden Boot This Season?

This season’s English Premier League (EPL) has been one of the most exciting at every level. The top two are battling to win the league. The North London fight for UCL promotion and the relegation battle has been the season’s highlight. However, we can’t even write off the top goalscorer battle with Son and Ronaldo on Salah’s tail for the award.

Many sports news outlets already touted Salah to win the golden boot months ago, but as things stand, the Tottenham man and Manchester United’s top man can snatch it. Although there are not many games left, the battle for the golden boot ranges on as Son got another goal, while Ronaldo and Salah didn’t come during the last rounds.

As a result, Son is within touching distance of the award, and he can go on to become the first South Korean and Asian to win the award. It would be a big feat for the starman in North London, especially if he can use his goalscoring abilities to take Tottenham back to the UEFA Champions League next season.

However, we all know how good Salah can get in front of a goal. Therefore, it will take a lot of work for anyone to surpass him, and Liverpool will be counting on the Forward to help them with their quest to win the quadruple this season. Who will take home the golden boot this season with the battle on? Keep reading to find out what we think.

Salah’s Early Season Burst and Dwindling Form

Mohammed Salah is known for his high goalscoring form since returning to the English Premier League (EPL). His return has since seen him score plenty of goals, and this season is no different. The start of the season saw him score plenty, and one of the most unfortunate foes was Manchester United, as he scored five against them in 180 minutes.

Because of his early-season form, Mo Salah is the current leading man for the golden boot award. The forward has scored 22 goals already this season. However, he has slowed down since coming back from the AFCON competition. Salah has continued to struggle to find the back of the net, and aside from a couple of braces, he has gone a few games without a goal.

As a result of his dwindling goalscoring form, Son and Ronaldo are now in touching distance to meet the forward, and that can mean Salah might lose his position in the race for the golden boot. It might be a repeat of last season, where he only lost out with one goal.

Son’s Rejuvenated Partnership with Kane and Improved Precision

The first half of the season was terrible for Son, Kane, and Tottenham. The team was finding it hard to score goals. Even though they could carve out 1-0 wins, the strikers didn’t get many goals, and no one thought any of them would make it to the race for the golden boot. However, things changed after Daniel Levy let go of Nuno Santo and hired Antonio Conte.

The team was rejuvenated, and the frontmen were firing again, with Dejan Kulusevski in the mix of attackers for the club. As a result of the newfound form and stronger bond with Harry Kane and Kulusevski, Son now has 20 goals, putting him only two goals behind the leader with three games to go. Therefore, there is a good chance Heung-min Son will get the golden boot this season.

37-Year-Old Ronaldo and His Goal-Scoring Boots

After an emotional move back to the Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a rollercoaster season, and unfortunately, he would have to end the season without a trophy. As disappointing as the season has been, Ronaldo hasn’t failed to perform and do what he does best; scoring goals.

He is currently third in line to win the golden boot with 18 goals. As a result, CR7 is only four goals shy of the top position. The only problem is that Manchester United has only one game left this season. Therefore, he would need to score four to get any chance of winning the award, which going by the team’s performance against Brighton is near impossible.

However, over the years, one thing about Ronaldo is his never say die attitude and how he beats the odds in many cases.

Last Set of Games for the 2021/2022 Season

With the season closing out, many teams have already sealed their spot, and they give up on getting anything for the season. However, the battle rages on in other parts of the league. The race for the golden boot can continue until the last game of the season. Therefore, we can continue to enjoy the excitement it brings.

Our Predictions and Thoughts

With Ronaldo having only one game left to play this season, it will be tough to topple either Son or Mo Salah. Therefore, either Son, Salah, or both will likely win the 2021/2022 EPL golden boot. In that case, we are in for some exciting battle for the next few weeks.

