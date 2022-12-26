Connect with us

Week 16 Chiefs Stock Watch: Which Players Impressed?
(CTN News) – The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 24-10 on Christmas Eve in Week 16. The Chiefs kept pace in the AFC standings with clutch plays and historical milestones during the defensive slugfest.

After Seattle’s Week 16 win, here is how some players are performing on the stock market.

This late in the season, the MVP debate has centered on a few players, including Mahomes, whose latest performance may have sealed the deal.

The ‘Superman’ dive for a third-quarter touchdown gave the team a three-point lead. He added another memorable moment to his season-long resume.

As part of his 224-yard passing game, Mahomes ran for a touchdown and threw two more for another touchdown.

Travis Kelce: Stock Up

Kelce has been an automatic starter for the Chiefs and his career totals continue to surpass historical records. As the fastest tight end in history to reach 800 catches, he further shattered records.

In Kansas City’s victory, the Chiefs Pro Bowler caught six passes for 116 yards.

Juan Thornhill: Stock Up

Thornhill showed his veteran awareness on multiple plays in Sunday’s win, but his plays on the ball stood out.

After having a first-half interception rescinded due to a defensive penalty, the Chiefs safety secured the pick in the fourth quarter.

Aside from recording four tackles, Thornhill played a crucial role in Kansas City’s defensive success.

George Karlaftis: Stock Up

After Karlaftis was drafted in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, the defensive line expected big things.

Over the past few games, the former Purdue standout has become a terror for quarterbacks, adding a sack on Geno Smith in the first half.

Further demonstrating his versatility, Karlaftis batted down a ball at the line of scrimmage.

Chris Jones: Stock Up

As a result of being under the weather in Houston last week, Jones’ effectiveness was slowed, especially in the pass rush. He led the defensive line to the majority of the game’s dominance on Saturday.

As the Chiefs won their 12th game, Jones sacked Smith late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Justin Watson’s stock is down

While the Chiefs had plenty of positives on Saturday, Watson’s struggles were evident in the cold. The Chiefs receiver was targeted four times in the game, but he didn’t catch any passes.

During the first half, he had several drops and misjudged another catchable pass that could have been a touchdown. The team hopes Watson can shake off the performance as it gets healthier heading into playoffs.

