(CTN News) – A new campaign for silverware in the FA Cup will begin this year. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot in the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth in their opener.

Despite being in the middle of the pack, the third-tier club are about as average as it gets. They currently sit in twelfth place with a +2 goal differential.

Currently, Spurs’ own Dane Scarlett is on loan at Portsmouth. However, he is unlikely to feature in Spurs’ match against Portsmouth, as is commonly the case in such situations.

In this match, the odds will be heavily stacked in favor of Tottenham Hotspur, but we already know that this isn’t really relevant to the outcome of the competition.

It is likely that Spurs are going to rotate a few players simply out of necessity, but don’t be surprised if Harry Kane starts at the top of the formation given that there is no one else to fill in for him without some changes to the formation.

Team lineups

A list of the starting lineups will be available one hour prior to the start of the game.

What to watch and how to watch it

Match between Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth at Wembley Stadium

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, where Tottenham Hotspur play

The event will take place at 12:30 PM UK time, and 7:30 AM Eastern Time

I don’t watch TV at all

There are two streaming services available: ESPN+ (USA) and BBC Sport Web.

Make sure that the rules of the thread are followed

There are no changes to the match thread rules since they have always been the same. If you are coming here for the first time, I would like to welcome you!

It is a pleasure to have you here with us! Take a few minutes to wipe your feet, keep your eyes on the gap, and check out the rest of the pages on this outstanding site before you leave.

There are a few rules and regulations that you need to follow while you are here, though:

There are absolutely no links to illegal Tottenham Hotspur streams on this website. There’s something wrong with them, and they get us into trouble. A warning or a ban will be issued to those who violate the rules.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes someone who has a negative attitude towards the world around them. Please do not react knee-jerk to frustration and post something that is outlandish or hurtful because you are frustrated.

In line with that, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed under any circumstances. Saying “wow, that was a terrible call” is fine, but yelling at an official for a faulty call is not.

Treat everyone in the match thread like you’d want your grandmother treated. Just be nice. It’s a community, not an unmoderated forum.

We don’t have a rule against profanity, but please watch your language. We’ll also ban you if you use sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic language. There’s a lot of support here.

COYS, and have fun!

