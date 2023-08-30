Connect with us

Sports

Watch Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming – Pakistan vs Nepal
Advertisement

Sports

Nebraska Volleyball Day With John Cook And The Players

Sports

U.S. Open Akicks Off In Flushing Meadows With Tennis Stars Taking The Court

Sports

Djokovic Commences US Open Pursuit, Eyeing 24th Grand Slam Title and World No. 1 Ranking

Sports

Texas Texans Announce Second-Round Pick C.J. Stroud Will Start Week 1

Sports

Barcelona Team Survives The Villarreal Classic To Win The League Title

Sports

Tickets For AEW All In 2023: How Much Do They Cost?

Sports

India Clinches Thrilling Victory Against Thailand in Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

Sports

Silva Says Man City Won't Be Affected By Guardiola's Absence

Sports

NASCAR Racer Ryan Preece Shares His Horror Crash On Social Media

Sports

Pakistan Beat Afghanistan By 59 Runs To Clinch a 3-0 Series Victory

Sports

FIFA Suspends Spanish Soccer Federation President Amid Misconduct Probe

Sports

NASCAR 2023 Daytona Race: TV Schedule, Channel, And Start Time

Sports

Chargers Defeat 49ers In Preseason Finale With Sam Darnold On Display

Sports

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Sports

President 'Luis Rubiales' Refuses to Resign Amid Controversy Over Unconsented Kiss At FIFA Finals

Sports

Anthony Richardson, Colts QB, Gets Bold Predictions From Pat McAfee

Sports

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt Passes Away

Sports

Pakistan Seizes Thrilling One-Wicket Victory Against Afghanistan to Seal 2nd ODI Series Triumph

Sports

FIFA Launches Disciplinary Proceedings Against Luis Rubiales For Women's World Cup Conduct

Sports

Watch Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming – Pakistan vs Nepal

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Watch Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming – Pakistan vs Nepal

Watch an Asia Cup 2023 live stream

Want to watch the Asia Cup for free online? In India, you may watch every game for free on the mobile app Hotstar. If you have Indian citizenship but are currently located outside of the country, you can utilise a virtual private network (VPN) to access the restricted content.

PTV Sports in Pakistan is airing some sports for free. In Australia, you require Kayo Sports, in the US, ESPN Plus, and in the UK, TNT Sports. Below you will find all the information you need to watch the Asia Cup live from anywhere in the world.

Asia Cup 2023: preview

Nepal will be making their debut at cricket’s highest continental tournament, the Asia Cup, in 2023. Technically Sri Lanka are the defending champions, although India won the last One-Day International Asia Cup. They’re in the same group as co-hosts Pakistan and might potentially play each other three times if both teams play to their full ability.

That’s a huge “if” in the case of the Shaheens, who haven’t put much effort into the 50-over format since they failed to advance to the World Cup’s knockout stages in 2019. With the exception of Nepal, all of the participating teams in the 2023 Asia Cup are utilising it as a stepping stone towards the 2019 Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India.

That clearly favours India in terms of the Lions. Rohit Sharma has pretty much all of his major guns available, including Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, and the Men in Blue will play all of their games in Sri Lanka, regardless of how they finish in Group A.

In sharp contrast, Bangladesh were shaken when their captain, Tamim Iqbal, unexpectedly announced his international retirement, then un-retired, gave up the captaincy, then was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Tigers need veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to lead them through what may be a difficult stretch.

With today’s opening match between Pakistan and Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium, here’s how you can tune in from anywhere in the world, for free.

Asia Cup schedule and games

(All times BST)

Wednesday, August 30
10.30am – Pakistan vs Nepal

Thursday, August 31
10.30am – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Saturday, September 2
10.30am – Pakistan vs India

Sunday, September 3
10.30am – Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

Monday, September 4
10.30am – Nepal vs India

Tuesday, September 5
10.30am – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs