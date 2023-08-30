Watch Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming – Pakistan vs Nepal

Watch an Asia Cup 2023 live stream

Want to watch the Asia Cup for free online? In India, you may watch every game for free on the mobile app Hotstar. If you have Indian citizenship but are currently located outside of the country, you can utilise a virtual private network (VPN) to access the restricted content.

PTV Sports in Pakistan is airing some sports for free. In Australia, you require Kayo Sports, in the US, ESPN Plus, and in the UK, TNT Sports. Below you will find all the information you need to watch the Asia Cup live from anywhere in the world.

Asia Cup 2023: preview

Nepal will be making their debut at cricket’s highest continental tournament, the Asia Cup, in 2023. Technically Sri Lanka are the defending champions, although India won the last One-Day International Asia Cup. They’re in the same group as co-hosts Pakistan and might potentially play each other three times if both teams play to their full ability.

That’s a huge “if” in the case of the Shaheens, who haven’t put much effort into the 50-over format since they failed to advance to the World Cup’s knockout stages in 2019. With the exception of Nepal, all of the participating teams in the 2023 Asia Cup are utilising it as a stepping stone towards the 2019 Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India.

That clearly favours India in terms of the Lions. Rohit Sharma has pretty much all of his major guns available, including Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, and the Men in Blue will play all of their games in Sri Lanka, regardless of how they finish in Group A.

In sharp contrast, Bangladesh were shaken when their captain, Tamim Iqbal, unexpectedly announced his international retirement, then un-retired, gave up the captaincy, then was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Tigers need veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to lead them through what may be a difficult stretch.

With today’s opening match between Pakistan and Nepal at Multan Cricket Stadium, here’s how you can tune in from anywhere in the world, for free.

Asia Cup schedule and games