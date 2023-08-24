Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming: We’ll see Afghanistan and Pakistan a lot in the next few months. The two sides will play each other at the Asia Cup 2023. They’ll also play at the World Cup in India later this year. Therefore, the upcoming three-match series serves as preparation for both tournaments. As Sri Lanka hosts the Asia Cup, it’s a little more skewed towards the tournament.

Afghanistan has been playing well lately. They beat Bangladesh 2-1 at home. England is the only other team to beat their home team in an ODI series in the last five rubbers, with even India falling 2-1. Despite Pakistan beating New Zealand at home in the last ODI series, Hambantotta might end up favoring Afghanistan.

The last time these two sides met, Afghanistan surprised Pakistan. Afghanistan won 2-1 in a three-match T20I series in UAE. This was a Pakistan side without Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, all of whom are available for selection.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live streaming details

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match?

On August 24, 2023, Afghanistan and Pakistan will play their 2nd ODI.

Where will Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI be played?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

At what time does the Afghanistan vs. Pakistan 2nd ODI start?

The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI.

Which TV channel will broadcast Afghanistan vs. Pakistan 1st ODI live?

There’s going to be a live broadcast of the 2nd ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan on Sony Ten 3.

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming