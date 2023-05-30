In The Wake Of Celtics’ Game 7 Loss, Jaylen Brown’s Future Is In Question

(CTN News) – There is no doubt that the Boston Celtics had a chance to make history on Monday when they faced the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the series.

They were the first NBA team to come back from a 3–0 series deficit to win.

In the end, they walked away reeling after a 103-84 blowout loss that leaves the franchise with some big questions about the future of the franchise now that they have lost a game they really needed to win.

In particular, after Jaylen Brown’s Celtics game 7 performance, I am curious to see what the team will do about him going forward.

Despite shooting 8-for-23 from the field on Monday night, Brown struggled mightily from the field, leading to 19 points and eight turnovers.

During the past 45 years, only five players have had at least eight turnovers in a Game 7 in the history of the World Series, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Brown is set to make nearly $32 million next season as he has one year left on his contract.

He is also eligible for a supermax extension after earning a second-team All-NBA selection, which leaves the Celtics with a tough financial decision to make since he is a second-team All-NBA selection.

Asked about his future with the team after the game, Brown Celtics declined to speculate on what the offseason may hold, taking responsibility instead for the team’s poor performance on Monday night.

It was my expectation that I would win today and move on to the next stage. Brown explained, “That’s what my focus was, and that’s what I’ve been focusing on for a long time.”.

He added, “We failed, I failed, and to be honest, it’s hard to think about anything else right now. When we get to the other side of that bridge, we will cross it.

For the series, Brown Celtics averaged 19 points per game while committing 25 turnovers in the process, resulting in an average of 19 points per game. Also, he was unable to find his shot, making only 7 of 43 three-point shots (16.3%) in the course of the game.

The Celtics selected Brown with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, and has spent his entire NBA career with the team.

Over the last seven years, he has earned two All-Star selections and been a part of five runs to the Eastern Conference finals as a member of the team.

SEE ALSO:

NASCAR Confirms Kyle Busch Replacement For Charlotte