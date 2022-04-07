Philippines Alex Eala Wins First Round at W25 Chiang Rai Tennis Tournament

On Wednesday, Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines defeated qualifier Katarina Kozarov of Serbia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, in the opening round of the W25 Chiang Rai tennis tournament in Thailand.

During their 2 hours and 26 minutes match at Court 2 of the Chiang Rai Sports Center, Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 533 Eala and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 844 Kozarov traded blows.

During their first match, 16-year-old Eala and 23-year-old Kozarov were tied at 3-3 until the Serbian broke to lead at 4-3 after a backhand volley error by the Filipino.

Despite 2 forehand errors by Kozarov, Eala broke back to 4-4 and served for the set at 5-4.

Kozarov sealed the first set with an ace, 6-4, after 52 minutes of play.

After rallying quickly to a 3-0 lead in the second set, the Serbian kept up her winning ways.

Having trailed 3-3, Eala reclaimed the lead with a backhand down the line winner to lead 4-3.

Despite a netted forehand by Kozarov, Eala broke and served for the set at 5-3, but the Serbian broke back to lose the set at 4-5.

Afterward, the teen tennis sensation again broke serve to win the second set, 6-4, and force a decider.

At the start of the third set, Kozarov called for a medical timeout. Eala then surged to a 5-0 lead after keeping her focus and determination.

Kozarov held serve to be 1-5, and Eala responded by earning 3 match points.

Kozarov’s forehand error gifted Eala the victory at 6-1, making her the 2021 Manacor champion.

A wildcard from Thailand, 27-year-old Patcharin Cheapchandej, will face Eala in the second round.

In the opening round of the W25 Chiang Rai doubles, Eala and Cheapchandej will face off.

Eala will play with singles top seed Indy de Vroome of the Netherlands, while Cheapchandej plays with fellow Thai Punnin Kovapitukted. Both Thais are wildcards in doubles.

Eala competed in the Miami Open last month as a wild card recipient in the main draw before going to Thailand.

Against then WTA World No. 59 Madison Brengle of the United States, the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar lost 2-6, 1-6.

