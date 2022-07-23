Vince McMahon Announces His Retirement From WWE As Chairman & CEO

(CTN News) – On Saturday, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, widely considered the most important person in pro wrestling history.

On Saturday morning, Vince McMahon took to his official Twitter account and announced that he will retire at the age of 77 as WWE’s CEO and chairman.

According to a WWE news release, Vince McMahon also announced that Stephaine, who is the current interim CEO, and WWE president Nick Khan will be taking over as co-CEOs.

While Vince McMahon announced his retirement, he said, “It has been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you.

My family contributed greatly to our success, and I would like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand.

Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for letting us into your homes every week and choosing us to provide entertainment.”

Vince McMahon Steps Down As WWE CEO And Chairman

As Vince McMahon’s retirement comes as a significant surprise to WWE fans, it is set to bring massive changes to pro wrestling, where he has been the face of the promotion since he bought it from his father in the 1980s.

Having built the company into a billion-dollar brand, he gained worldwide recognition and popularity.

Despite this, Vince McMahon stepped down from his role as chairman and CEO in June after the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board is investigating a secret USD 3 million hush money settlement towards a former employee.

