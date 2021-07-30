USWNT Beats the Netherlands in Tokyo Olympics Semifinal

The U.S. women’s soccer team (USWNT) progressed to the elimination rounds of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday in the wake of beating European bosses the Netherlands on extra shots in a sensational and overwhelming quarterfinal.

A strained and upside down match went to a 30-minute additional time-frame tied 2-2 after U.S. goalie Alyssa Naeher saved a late Dutch punishment that would’ve sent the Americans home.

Also, she was the saint once more, saving twice in the shootout and setting up Megan Rapinoe to send the U.S. into the following round.





The USWNT will currently meet Canada, which beat Brazil 4-3 on punishments after a 0-0 tie in their quarterfinal. Sweden, which beat has Japan 3-1, will take on Australia in the other elimination round.

After a shocking 3-0 misfortune in its initial match against Sweden, the United States bounced back with a persuading 6-1 win versus New Zealand, prior to protecting capability to the knockout stage with a dull 0-0 tie against Australia.

That blended exhibition implied it completed in runner up in Group G and had to confront the Netherlands, fourth on the planet rankings — the U.S. is first.

Team USA ruled the beginning phases of the game in Yokohama, a long awaited rematch against the team it crushed in the 2019 World Cup last.

In any case, it went a goal down following 19 minutes when star Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema scored from inside the case. Getting the ball in rush hour gridlock, she immediately discovered her course and terminated it past Naeher for her 10th goal of the competition.





The U.S. evened out the game on 28 minutes with a Sam Mewis header, prior to starting to lead the pack with a thunderclap from Lynn Williams.

The subsequent half opened brilliantly, with Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal saving at the feet of Carli Lloyd who was spotless through on goal.

Then, at that point on 55 minutes, Miedema had scored again to tie the game, lashing a right-footed shot inside Naeher’s left post.

With under 10 minutes of the 90 leftover, the Netherlands were granted a punishment when Kelley O’Hara fouled Lineth Beerensteyn in the punishment box.

Be that as it may, Naeher plunged low to one side to save from Lieke Martens, to keep the game tied.

In the primary portion of additional time, the Dutch heaped on the pressing factor and had the ball toward the rear of the net when Beerensteyn headed it in after a scramble in the punishment region. In any case, the goal was precluded for offside. She later shot directly over the crossbar.

Team USA(USWNT) then, at that point had two goals precluded for offside toward the beginning of the second. Both Christen Press and Alex Morgan hit the rear of the net, just to see them refused. With three minutes remaining, Rapinoe blasted the ball over the bar.

With nothing to isolate the teams, the game then, at that point went to a punishment shootout wherein the Americans committed no error to seal their position in the semis.

Naeher saved Miedema’s initial punishment and another from Aniek Nouwen. Rose Lavelle, Morgan and Press scored for the U.S. prior to Rapinoe — so frequently the charm — moved forward and terminated certainly into the top of the net.

SOURCE : nbcnews

For More Trending News , Visit Here : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new



