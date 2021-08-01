US Swimmer Katie Ledecky Leaves Tokyo Olympics With Four Medals

24 year-old U.S. Swimmer Katie Ledecky is done in Tokyo, but fans haven’t seen the last of her yet, after she won gold in her last race at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ledecky now has six gold medals between her three Olympic appearances, the most of any female swimmer. She won a total of four medals in Tokyo: gold in the 800 and 1500m free; silver in the 400m free and 4x200m free relay.

She’s planning on competing for a spot on Team USA again for Paris 2024, and maybe even LA 2028. So don’t be sad because her Tokyo run is over, smile because it happened and will probably happen again.





Other swimming storylines from Saturday (try saying that three times fast) include Caeleb Dressel capturing another individual gold medal and breaking his own world record in the 100m fly, and Simone Manuel failing to make it past the semifinals in the 50m freestyle.

US on the podium at Tokyo Olympics:

Team USA baseball is guaranteed a medal after beating South Korea 4-2 Saturday. They’ll face Japan on Monday in the semifinals, and Olympic workers from the host country were happy to share their thoughts on Japanese MLB star Shohei Ohtani. The U.S. finished second in the first Olympic mixed triathlon relay, and the mixed 4×400 team that was originally disqualified during semifinals won bronze. Here’s a full list of Team USA’s medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Top Athletes out of competition:

USA Gymnastics announced Saturday that Simone Biles will not compete in the vault and uneven bars event finals, which start Sunday. International tennis star Novak Djokovic failed to medal in men’s singles. The father of BMX racer Connor Fields said the Olympian suffered a brain hemorrhage and other injuries in his crash Friday.

Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon ended her Tokyo Olympic campaign on Friday, with a three-set quarter-final loss to rival Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan, leaving no Thai contenders in the badminton competition



