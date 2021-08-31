US Open 2021: Complete Schedule, Preview, How to Watch Live Stream

The US Open 2021 is good to go to invite probably the greatest names in the tennis world. The last draw for the competition, which is the remainder of the year’s significant terrific hammers, will happen in Queens, New York, between August 30 and September 12. The passing around of the opposition was held between August 24 and August 27 in the United States.

Preview

Both Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have affirmed their support in the opposition. Prior, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams from the opposition referring to various reasons, including injury. Djokovic has a decent shot at turning into the player with the most Grand Slam titles since Federer and Nadal are out of the opposition. He is right now tied at 20 with Nadal and Federer. In the event that Djokovic wins the 2021 US Open, he will end up being the primary player since 1988 to win all significant great pummel titles in a solitary season.

How to watch the US Open 2021?

Star India will communicate the competition in real-time across the Indian subcontinent. Live spilling of the competition will likewise be accessible on Disney +Hotstar.

The full schedule of the US Open 2021

The fourth Grand Slam of the year – US Open 2021 – started off on Monday in style as tennis stars from across the globe began their bid to turn into the United States champion. Notwithstanding, this time around some large names from all kinds of people fields will be absent. On the men’s part, the greatest non-attendant will be the US Open 2020 top dog Dominic Thiem and 20-time Grand Slam champs – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal because of their separate wounds. Without Federer, Nadal, and Thiem, Novak Djokovic is the top pick to lift the 21st Grand Slam of his profession.

In the meantime, interestingly since 2003, Williams sisters – Serena and Venus – won’t be partaking in the US Open. While Serena pulled out her name because of a hamstring injury, her older sibling, Venus is right now nursing a leg injury.

The 2020 Australian Open top dog Sofia Kenin was likewise compelled to pull out her name after she tried positive for coronavirus.

In the Women’s field, multiple times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is the hot top pick to take the title home.

Here is the finished timetable of the US Open 2021:

1. August 30 Men’s & Women’s 1st Round – 11:00 AM

2. August 30 Men’s & Women’s 1st Round – 7:00 PM

3. August 31 Men’s & Women’s 1st Round – 11:00 AM

4. August 31 Men’s & Women’s 1st Round – 7:00 PM

5. September 1 Men’s & Women’s 2nd Round – 11:00 AM

Men’s & Women’s Doubles 1st Round – 11:00 AM

6. September 1 Men’s & Women’s 2nd Round – 7:00 PM

7. September 2 Men’s & Women’s 2nd Round – 11:00 AM

Men’s & Women’s Doubles 1st Round

8. September 2 Men’s & Women’s 2nd Round – 7:00 PM

9 September 3 Men’s & Women’s 3rd Round – 11:00 AM

Men’s & Women’s Doubles 2nd Round

10. September 3 Men’s & Women’s 3rd Round – 7:00 PM

11. September 4 Men’s & Women’s 3rd Round – 11:00 AM

Men’s & Women’s Doubles 2nd Round

12. September 4 Men’s & Women’s 3rd Round – 7:00 PM

13. September 5 Men’s & Women’s Round of 16 – 11:00 AM

Men’s & Women’s Doubles 3rd Round

14. September 5 Men’s & Women’s Round of 16 – 7:00 PM

15. September 6 Men’s & Women’s Round of 16 – 11:00 AM

Men’s & Women’s Doubles 3rd Round

16. September 6 Men’s & Women’s Round of 16 – 7:00 PM

17. September 7 Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals – 12:00 PM

Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals

18. September 7 Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals – 7:00 PM

19. September 8 Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals – 12:00 PM

Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals

20. September 8 Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals – 7:00 PM

21. September 9 Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals – 12:00 PM

Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals

Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarterfinals

Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semifinals

Men’s & Women’s Doubles Semifinals

Women’s Semifinals – 7:00 PM

22. September 10 Men’s Doubles Final or Mixed Doubles Final – 12:00 PM

Men’s & Women’s Wheelchair Singles Semifinals

Quad Wheelchair Singles Semifinals

Men’s Semifinals – 3:00 PM

23. September 10 Men’s Semifinals – 7:00 PM

24. September 11 Women’s Wheelchair Doubles Final – 12:00 PM

Men’s Wheelchair Doubles Final

Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

Mixed Doubles Final or Men’s Doubles Final

Women’s Final – 4:00 PM

25. September 12 Men’s Wheelchair Singles FInal – 12:00 PM

Women’s Wheelchair Singles Final

Quad Wheelchair Singles Final

Women’s Doubles Final – 1:00 PM

Men’s Final – 4:00 PM

Source: news18

For More Trending News, Visit Here: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new