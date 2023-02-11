UFC 284: Volkanovski vs Makhachev Time, Date, And Prediction Main Card

(CTN News) – A number of mouthwatering fights have been announced for the upcoming months at UFC 284, indicating that 2023 will be a great year for fighting fans. One of the most exciting fights MMA fans can enjoy nowadays is the Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev superfight.

Live stream of Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev on ESPN+

Makhachev vs Volkanovski: pound-for-pound dominance

UFC 284 travels to Australia for a huge main event. The 23-year-old Islam Makhachev and the 25-year-old Alexander Volkanovski will fight in Perth.

Even if the main event isn’t the one that has attracted the most attention and headlines, on paper, it’s one of the biggest fights ever, if not the biggest.

This is because it’s the first time the UFC 284 has had a fight between the top two fighters. No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter takes on his opponent. 2 fighters in the world.

He beat Max Holloway in three fights, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, and Chan Sung Jung, proving no one can stop him.

Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s friend and protege, entered the fight after a submission win over Charles Oliveira.

How can I watch UFC 284?

The main event starts at 10:00 EST on Saturday, February 11th, while the prelims start at 6:00 EST.

Watch Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev live on ESPN+

UFC 284: Who else is fighting?

In addition to Volkanovski vs Makhachev, the card includes a spectacular featherweight interim title bout between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmet. These fighters are two of the most explosive fighters in the UFC.

With his unpredictable fighting style and movements, the Mexican has always put on a stellar show in the Octagon, while Josh Emmet, who has an 18-2 record, will try to make it to an undisputed featherweight title bout if he gets his hand raised in Perth.

There’ll also be two all-action bouts between Australian rising stars Jack Della Maddalena and Jimmy Crute against Jamaican Randy Brown and American Alonzo Menifield.

Volkanovski vs Makhachev prediction for UFC 284

There’s no doubt that this is the biggest fight in both fighters’ careers. This is not just because of what’s on the line but because they’ve never faced an opponent like this before. Only Volkanovski and Makhachev have lost.

Due to his size and his ruthless grappling, the Dagestani fighter might have the most impressive ground game in the Ultimate Fighting Championship after Khabib Nurmagomedov left.

Volkanovski will have many challenges in Perth: the size disadvantage, Makhachev’s takedown attempts, and his underrated boxing.

Volk will probably make Makhachev work every minute, while Makhachev will use striking and grappling to his advantage. Volkanovski may be more durable than expected, but Makhachev will ultimately win.

