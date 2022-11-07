Connect with us

Tottenham vs Liverpool Premier League matchup: Picks, Predictions, How To Watch

21 seconds ago

(CTN News) – The English Premier League Tottenham vs Liverpool returns to action this weekend, marking the start of the season.

One of the most insignificant matches of the season will take place between Tottenham and Liverpool. It is expected that the match will begin at 11:30 a.m.

ET from Hotspur Stadium in London, and the match will be available on Peacock at the same time.

AFC Bournemouth defeated Liverpool in their last English Premier League fixture, while Liverpool is coming off a loss to Leeds United, while Tottenham won over AFC Bournemouth.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, November 6 is the date for this event.
It is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
Peacock is the TV channel that you should be watching.
Peacock live stream: Watch it live now.

Predictions and odds for the upcoming season

Spurs have a score of +235.
The draw has a score of +270.
The Liverpool team has a score of 110 out of 100.

The money line pick is Tottenham (+235).

There is no doubt that Harry Kane gives Tottenham an advantage every time he steps onto the pitch.

In terms of goals this season, he has scored 10 goals, which is the second highest number in the entire English Premier League.

It looks like Liverpool should be higher in the table because of their goal differential, but the truth is that they really rely on the 9-0 thrashing they gave Bournemouth earlier on in the season.

Tottenham will be playing an EPL match on their home turf, which means they have lost back-to-back matches in the competition. This is a game where Spurs should take the victory.

