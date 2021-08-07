The Power and Prospects of Basketball Teams at the Tokyo Olympics

For the first time in a long period, the U.S. national basketball team is not the odds-on favorite of the Tokyo Olympics. The tournament in Tokyo may bring lots of surprises. It is more difficult than ever to predict the medal winners. All the latest information about the finished games, as well as online results and match schedules, are available at https://scores24.live/en/basketball.

The qualifiers and friendlies played in the run-up to the Olympics showed that the favorites were not as good as expected. There were many dramatic outcomes that raised doubts as to the physical fitness of some teams. Let’s take a closer look at possible winners of the Olympic gold in Tokyo.

USA Basketball team

The USA national team is commonly believed to be the favorite of the Olympics. Given the level of the national championship and the success achieved at the previous Olympics, this is not surprising. But at this time even American experts have admitted that the current squad is the weakest in the course of the last 30 years.

The national team suffered serious personnel losses associated with injuries of athletes and the fact that several basketball players had positive coronavirus tests at the same time. Even in the top roster, the team did not show the best result. Having won over France, American basketball players were dramatically defeated by Australia and Nigeria teams despite the fact that Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Damian Lillard played for the national team back then.

The team fails to show a well-coordinated game on the hardwood. It seems that the players have become weary after the intense domestic championship, and the team, in spite of the bookmaker’s quotes, is on the brink of an Olympic failure.

France’s team

The France national team is in the same group as the United States. Furthermore, it and is the first American opponent in the Olympics. There are many high-class basketball players on the national team, including those playing in the NBA. The latter include:

Evan Fournier (the Boston Celtics);

Rudy Gobert (the Utah Jazz);

Nicolas Batum (the Los Angeles Clippers).

The roster also includes other representatives of the American championship, as well as players from the top clubs of the EuroLeague, such as Vincent Poirier (Real Madrid Baloncesto) and Nando de Colo (Fenerbahçe).

The team’s roaster looks good, which cannot be said about the results of the test matches. The team had three test games before the Olympics and lost all three with a fairly large score. The French troops were twice defeated by the Spanish veteran team, and in the last game, they faced a dramatic loss by 6 points to the plainly weak Japanese team (75:81).

The situation is aggravated by the fact that the head coach of the French national team (Vincent Collet) has been with the team for 12 years and nothing new should be expected from him. Being headed by this coach, France has not achieved significant success. The coaching staff of the team looks like the weakest spot in the staff, while the team is very unstable and unreliable. Despite the fact that in terms of the composition and the availability of gifted athletes in the roster, the France national team is second only to the US national team, the FIBA rating considers the team to be 6th when it comes to power.

Spain’s basketball team

Spain brought a strong squad to the Tokyo Olympics. All players are of high class, but there is one drawback – this is the veteran team. There are some big-name veterans, including:

Marc Gasol (the Los Angeles Lakers);

Pau Gasol (FC Barcelona);

Ricky Rubio (the Minnesota Timberwolves);

Víctor Claver (Valencia);

Sergio Llull and Rudy Fernández (Real Madrid Baloncesto).

Pau Gasol, for example, turned 41 just before the Olympics. And there are almost no new players in the team, except for two basketball players from Real Madrid Baloncesto (Usman Garuba and Carlos Alocén). On the one hand, the Spanish troops thus look like a well-coordinated team. But will the athletes have the power to ensure high-quality performance in all matches within the tight schedule, especially at the final stage, if they make it there?

We can have endless debates about the level of functional vigor of the Spanish national team but do not forget that this is the team that won the world championship with nearly the same squad. As to the test matches, the team had no issues with the gameplay.

Australia

The Australia national team played successfully in test matches despite the absence of the team’s main star (Ben Simmons). There are many big-name NBA athletes on the Australian roster, including:

Joe Ingles (the Utah Jazz);

Patty Mills (the San Antonio Spurs);

Dante Exum (the Houston Rockets);

Matisse Thybulle (the Philadelphia 76ers).

The team had three test games and won all of them. They met with the USA, Argentina, and Nigeria national teams. At the moment, Australians look very confident and well-coordinated. With such gameplay, this team will be able to compete, if not for gold, then for a place on the podium. Moreover, the Australia national team is in a rather comfortable group (with Germany, Italy, and Nigeria).

Slovenia

Slovenia’s national basketball team participated in the Olympic Games for the first time. The team is not among the tournament’s favorites. Nevertheless, they do have the trump card – Luka Dončić, their leader and the best asset. Being one of the best basketball players in the NBA, he helped his team to pass the knockout round with confidence and win all the matches. At the same time, the team showed attacking basketball and excelled in high performance. Despite the status of the underdog, one can expect sensational performances from the current Slovenian national team

Conclusion

Basketball competitions at the Tokyo Olympics promise a lot of interesting battles and unpredictable results. The favorites have problems, and the strong average performers show a stable game, which only turns up the heat.

The national teams of the USA, France, Spain, and Australia are still the favorites of the tournament, at least according to the bookmakers’ notes. But it is difficult to single out a clear favorite this time.

The breakthrough by the Slovenes is something that can be still expected. But such teams as Italy, Germany, Nigeria, Argentina, or the Czech Republic are unlikely to claim top places at the end of the tournament. As to the test matches, they all looked just weak and unstable.

The Iran and Japan national teams are still the obvious outsiders. The latter participates in the Olympics solely as a host, and not due to achievements on the hardwood.