The Most Iconic Super Bowl Moments Throughout History

The NFL is the top sport in the United States and the Super Bowl is the crowning moment of the season.

Millions of people across the country and around the world tune in every year to watch the game and all the fanfare that surrounds it.

It is a massively important sporting event.

The Super Bowl is also the biggest sports betting event of the year in the United States.

While you can place your bet at any time leading up to kick off, futures bets based on long range Super Bowl predictions and odds can add an extra element to the betting experience.

If you place an early futures bet, it makes it feel like every single game of the season counts as you watch your chosen team try to fight their way to the Super Bowl.

As intense and exciting as the lead up to the Super Bowl is, it’s the game itself that really matters. Nothing can beat that game day.

Even folks who don’t usually watch football are happy to join a tailgate or throw a game-watching party on that day.

Read on for our top picks for the most iconic moments in recent Super Bowl history.

Jet Chip Wasp – Super Bowl LIV, 2020

Quarterbacks get a lot of attention. Sure they direct the game and are responsible for most of the major plays, but without someone there to catch their passes they wouldn’t be able to make such an impact. Jet Chip Wasp is one of these iconic passes.

Jet Chip Wasp is the name of the play that reinvigorated the Kansas City Chiefs in the final quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.

They were down by 10 and struggling after some poor plays.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes called for a play that involved his three receivers zipping across the field, and keeping the defenders befuddled.

The play worked and the momentum inspired the Chiefs to score three times in the final six minutes.

Kicking surprise – Super Bowl XLIV, 2010

The New Orleans Saints needed a win badly. This was their first ever Super Bowl appearance.

A win would mean everything for the team and for the city that had been through so much in the past few years. As the second half started, however, they were down 10-6 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Coach Sean Payton decided that a little bit of New Orleans voodoo magic was in order and had his team open the second half with an onside kick.

The Colts were stunned by this unorthodox move and the Saints were able to pull ahead for the first time.

The Colts scored once more but by then it was too late, the Saints had regained their confidence and went on to score 18 unanswered points. They finished the game 31-17.

Last second victory – Super Bowl XLIII, 2009

It seems like almost every single sports movie ends with a final score in the last seconds of the game that wins it for the heroes of the movie.

That doesn’t happen very often in the real world. When it does, however, it is one of the most magical sporting moments imaginable. Pittsburgh Steelers fans got to experience that magic during the 2009 Super Bowl.

Going into the final moments of the game, the Steelers were down by three points against the Arizona Cardinals.

With less than a minute on the clock and a sea of red between him and the goal line, Steelers’ Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw a pass to Santonio Holmes.

It was a perfect pass followed by a perfect catch, and victory was theirs.

Halftime show moment – The infamous slip

The most iconic halftime show moment was the infamous wardrobe malfunction.

During Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, Janet Jackson was performing during halftime when she was joined on stage by surprise guest Justin Timberlake.

As they were performing their final song, Timberlake tore off part of Jackson’s costume, revealing her breast and nipple shield.

It was meant to be a dramatic costume reveal but the secondary costume was stuck and came away when it shouldn’t have, creating one of the most talked about moments in Super Bowl history.

Honorable mention of course goes to Left Shark. Left Shark was the infinitely meme-able dancer in a shark costume during Katy Perry’s 2015 Super Bowl performance.

His moves weren’t quite on time, but he adorably stole the show and the nation’s hearts.\

