(CTN News) – The Pakistani snooker team has succeeded in qualifying for the finals tournament due to their exceptional performance across the entire Asian 15-Red Men’s Team Snooker Championship 2024.

They took first position, which allowed them to accomplish this feat. They will now play Thailand today, Friday, after an outstanding performance in Riyadh, when they overcame Hong Kong in the semifinal match by a score of 3-1.

There will be a match today. This competition is set to happen today. This is directly related to the fact that the day before yesterday, Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munir managed to seize control of Hong Kong.

The Asian Club Billiard Society (ACBS) will be responsible for organising the international snooker championship as well as establishing the rules and regulations of the competition.

As well as all of this, it has the responsibility of overseeing amateur snooker and English pool in Asia, in addition to its responsibilities as an organization.

In addition to overseeing its own administration, ACBS is in charge of the championship’s organization. The Asian Cilliards and Snooker Federation, or ACBS as it is more widely known, was established as an official organization in 1984. This symbol indicates the exact moment the organization was founded.

Previously, it was called the Asian Billiards and Snooker Federation.

It was referred to by this name. That name has changed since that particular moment. The announcement was sent out on Friday by Radio Pakistan, a radio station under the ownership and control of the Pakistani government.

The information was supposed to be distributed via Radio Pakistan. “Pakistan has qualified for the final of the Asian 15-Red Men’s Team Snooker Championship 2024 because they defeated Hong Kong in Saudi Arabia.”

Pakistan defeated Hong Kong 3-1 overall in their semifinal match, which was played in Riyadh. The competition took place in Saudi Arabia. The Pakistani team declared themselves the winners as soon as the competition was over.

There was a quarterfinal encounter between the Pakistani team and their formidable Indian opponents. In the encounter, the two sides faced off against one another. The Pakistani team defeated the Indian team, which consisted of Sarav Kothari and Hussain Khan, with frame scores of 63-35, 75-22, and 70-06, respectively.

The match ended in a 3-0 victory for the Pakistani squad. Pakistan won the first encounter between Myanmar and Pakistan, 3-0. Pakistan defeated Myanmar with the following frame scores: 87-39, 72-45, and 71-25. Pakistan also triumphed over Myanmar in this match. Just to add something interesting, Pakistan was able to pull off this victory the last time around.

They won silver at the Asian Snooker Championship before.

This is a token of appreciation for their exceptional work. This is what has happened as a direct result of them being offered the chance to move on to the competition’s semifinal round.

There are eighteen teams participating in the tournament; these teams are divided into six groups for the competition. The competition is the main reason for holding the tournament.

In the round robin matches, the top four teams automatically advance to the quarterfinals: first, second, third, and fourth. Moreover, these clubs might proceed to the quarterfinals without playing in any additional games. Nothing further needs to happen in terms of matches being played for this to happen.

The previous year, Mohammad Asif, a snooker player from Pakistan, shocked seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry by upsetting him 4-2 in the British Open qualifying round. Hendry has previously claimed seven world titles. Hendry has been victorious in all seven of his prior world titles. For Hendry, it was victory like to the seven world championship victories he had previously enjoyed.

