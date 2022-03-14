Tennis Heckler Brings Naomi Osaka to Tears at Indian Wells 2022

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka’s match against Veronika Kudermetova at Indian Wells, California was disrupted by a heckler Saturday.

According to tennis live media reports, a woman heckler at Indian Wells appeared to yell “Naomi, you suck!” while Kudermetova was preparing to serve. Osaka then broke into tears and tried to get the heckler ejected from the tennis match.

The former number one women’s tennis star then asked the umpire for permission to address the crowd with the microphone.

“I just want to say something. I’m not going to curse. I don’t curse.” Osaka reassured the umpire, saying that it was just weighing on her heart, but her request was denied.

Osaka then sat in her seat with her tennis racket before the next match, with tears streaming down her face.

Kudermetova defeated Osaka, with tennis scores 6-0, 6-4, to advance to the next round.

Serena and Venus Williams Heckled at Indian Wells

In an after-match speech, Osaka recalled Serena and Venus Williams being heckled at Indian Wells in 2001.

In her postgame speech, a choking Osaka referred to the 2001 incident. Osaka admitted that she had been heckled before. Saying it didn’t really bother me before.

If you’ve never watched the video of Venus and Serena (Williams) getting heckled here, you should watch it. I don’t know why, but it got into my head and kept replaying.”

Osaka thanked the crowd and congratulated Kudermetova before leaving the court.

In the past, Osaka has considered taking a break from tennis due to the pressures of the sport. Last year, she announced that she was thinking of taking a break from the sport.

During a tennis news conference in Paris, Osaka announced that she would not participate in the French Open. She pulled out before the second round for a mental health break.

Wimbledon was her last tournament before she competed in the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the cauldron as one of Japan’s most famous athletes.

