(CTN News) – There is a growing sense of urgency as the Twenty20 World Cup 2024 draws nearer and nearer to its conclusion.

The tournament is drawing closer and closer to its end, with the twenty teams that started the competition and the four teams who will be fighting in the semi-final on June 27 in the West Indies having reached the point where they will be competing against each other.

The Indian team qualified for the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup 2024 on Monday. The tournament marks India’s participation. It was England and South Africa that had previously achieved this distinction.

Both of these teams had previously won it. The Men in Blue were victors over Australia in their most recent match, which they won by a large score of 24 runs. In the match, the Men in Blue won.

On the other side, Afghanistan was able to go to the final four of the competition by defeating Bangladesh by a score of 8 runs (using the DLS technique) in the final Super 8 match of the competition, which took place on Tuesday.

This victory allowed Afghanistan to advance to the final four of the tournament. Afghanistan was able to advance to the final four of the competition. This victory allowed them to do so.

Throughout the history of the World Cup 2024,

It is the first time the team led by Rashid Khan has made it all the way to the semifinals. Throughout the history of the World Cup 2024, this accomplishment is a first.

While Bangladesh was attempting to achieve a goal score of 116 runs, they were bowled out for 105 runs in 17.5 overs. At the same time, Bangladesh reached their target score. The World Cup 2024 target was cut to 114 in 19 overs due to rain, and Bangladesh was bowled out during that time when the target was being decreased. It was subsequently decided that the target should be 114.

During the time that Afghanistan was achieving a triumph that would go down in history, the opener Litton Das continued to score 54 runs in 49 balls without being defeated. This victory would go down in history. But on the other side, he was unable to locate comrades who were located at the opposite end of the field.

Rashid and Naveen-ul-Haq, who is a pacer, each took four wickets, and they were the ones who started the way with the ball. Rashid was the one who took the first wicket. It was Rashid who stood at the head of the pack.

Rainfall that occurred during the second inning forced the game to be interrupted on many occasions, which kept the crowd on the edge of their seats through the entirety of the experience. The weather prompted the match to be stopped many times over its duration.

World Cup 2024 Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh were the three teams that were still battling for a spot in the semi-finals when the pursuit began.

All three of these teams were still in the running for a spot. There was a fierce competition among these teams to get a spot in the event. In order for Bangladesh to secure their spot in the tournament, it was essential for them to bowl out 115 overs in 12.4 overs.

Afghanistan required nothing more than a victory and nothing more than a victory, and Australia required a victory against Bangladesh after 12.4 overs. Afghanistan needed nothing more than a victory. Afghanistan was the team that was ultimately successful in crossing the finish line, despite the fact that the circumstances caused the competition to be more exciting than it would have been otherwise.

In 2024, the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup 2024 will take place.

The following matches will be included in the T20 World Cup 2024 first semi-final:

Which will take place on June 27 at 5:30 AM (Pacific Standard Time), consisting of the following matches:

An international cricket match between South Africa and Afghanistan is set to take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. The match is slated to take place in the year 2009.

For the following reasons, the second semi-final will take place on June 27 at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time), as stated in the following sentence:

An international match between England and India took place at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. The British were the adversary of India.

