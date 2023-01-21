Streaming Liverpool vs Chelsea: How To Watch Premier League Soccer Anywhere

(CTN News) – During the weekend’s English Premier League action, Liverpool and Chelsea square off at Anfield in a match that brings together this season’s two biggest underperformers.

As both sides are used to competing for the EPL title, they’re stuck in midtable territory. Losing will likely kill their chances of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the prestigious and lucrative UEFA Champions League.

Despite a 3-0 loss to Brighton last weekend, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Wolves in midweek. All of the Reds’ key stars are out, including Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Luis D­az and Roberto Firmino.

However, Darwin Nilez’s return from injury will give the hosts an offensive boost.

There are nine regular starters out for Chelsea, including N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, and Raheem Sterling. New Blues loan signing Joo Félix is suspended after getting sent off in last week’s West London derby loss.

Where and when is Liverpool vs Chelsea?

Chelsea play Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, Jan. 21. Kickoff is at 12.30 p.m. UK time (7:30 a.m. ET, 4.30 a.m. PT).

Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online

If you can’t watch the game locally, you may need to use a VPN — that’s where a VPN comes in handy. By encrypting your traffic, a VPN is the most effective way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day.

It’s also a smart idea if you’re traveling and you’re on a Wi-Fi network, and you want to make sure your devices and logins are safe.

You can access the game by changing your location on your phone, tablet, or laptop with a VPN. The majority of VPNs, like ExpressVPN, make this easy.

You can watch sports with a VPN in any country that allows VPNs, including the US, UK, and Canada. This is as long as you have a subscription to the service you’re streaming.

To prevent leaks, make sure your VPN is set up right: Even where VPNs are legal, streaming services can terminate accounts deemed to be circumventing blackout restrictions.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live in the US

Peacock is streaming this high-profile EPL match. To watch the game live, you’ll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account.

Watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea game live

BT Sport, Sky Sports, and Amazon Prime Video have Premier League rights in the UK. BT Sports is showing the Liverpool vs Chelsea game on BT Sports 1, BT Sports 1 HD, and BT Sports Ultra.

Directly through BT or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they’re your provider, BT Sport is available as part of many TV bundles. You can also sign up for a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass to avoid long-term commitments.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live

You’ll need Fubo TV Canada to watch this clash at Anfield live. This Premier League season is exclusive to the service.

