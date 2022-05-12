Sixers Player Joel Embiid’s Frustration at not Winning the MVP

According to reports, Joel Embiid was very close to winning the MVP of his career for the second year in a row, and despite being the most prolific scorer in the NBA, this time he would have taken second place, behind Jokic and the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Joel Embiid’s impotence
“Last year, I talked about it, and this year, I answered questions when asked, but after I retire, I don’t know what else to do. As I said earlier, I don’t know what else I have to do.” said Joel Embiid. It is simply about focusing on the bigger picture-not that I wasn’t focused on it before, but I’m trying to apply all my energy to the bigger picture, which is to win the whole thing.” said Joel Embiid.
I don’t know what the criteria for the MVP is no more but I do know the STORY should matter and nobody had a better STORY than Embiid had this season!!! Carry the hell on… #Swagu&Perk pic.twitter.com/SbN7wNKz81
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 10, 2022
This year, Joel Embiid became the first center to average more than 30 points per game since Shaquille O’Neal did it with the Los Angeles Lakers in the distant year of 2000. However, that wasn’t enough for MVP, and while he was upset, Embiid did not neglect to acknowledge Jokic’s excellent performances.
Joel Embiid congratulates Nikola Jokic
I congratulate Nikola on his success. He deserved it. What a season he had. Nothing wrong with it. The field was crowded. Giannis (Antetokounmpo), Devin Booker, and being on the league’s best team could have changed things.” Embiid said. As to who may win in 2018, it’s whatever you decide, whatever fits the narrative.” Embiid said.
The 76ers face elimination next Thursday when they host Miami Heat, who hold a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Joel Embiid must now concentrate on Game 6 of the series.