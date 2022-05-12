Sixers Player Joel Embiid’s Frustration at not Winning the MVP

According to reports, Joel Embiid was very close to winning the MVP of his career for the second year in a row, and despite being the most prolific scorer in the NBA, this time he would have taken second place, behind Jokic and the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Joel Embiid’s impotence

“Last year, I talked about it, and this year, I answered questions when asked, but after I retire, I don’t know what else to do. As I said earlier, I don’t know what else I have to do.” said Joel Embiid. It is simply about focusing on the bigger picture-not that I wasn’t focused on it before, but I’m trying to apply all my energy to the bigger picture, which is to win the whole thing.” said Joel Embiid.