Seahawks Beat Jets 23-6 To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

(CTN News) – It is likely that the Seahawks will be able to make the playoffs in Week 18.

During the first half, Geno Smith threw a pair of touchdown passes, and the Seahawks defense picked off Mike White twice, helping the Seahawks to a 23-6 victory to move them to 8-8 on the season.

With the Commanders losing on Sunday, the Seahawks will have the opportunity to book a spot in the playoffs if they win next weekend against the Rams. In addition, the Packers lose to the Lions next week.

While it is far from a certainty, it is also a far cry from the position most people assumed this team would be in at the beginning of the season.

I think Smith has been better than expected as the team’s starting quarterback. In addition, rookie Ken Walker has thrived as the team’s leading running back.

The Seahawks will be able to use prime draft assets from the Russell Wilson trade to build their team during the coming offseason.

Walker ran 23 times for 133 yards on Sunday, and he now has 936 rushing yards on the season, which is the most in his career.

There is a possibility that the team will not be able to contribute to the final push for a postseason berth. This is because wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been sidelined with a leg injury, while linebacker Jordyn Brooks has been ruled out with a knee injury.

It is unlikely that the Jets will make any kind of push this season. As a result of Sunday’s loss, they have lost six of their last seven games, which has eliminated them from the playoff race at this point.

The Jets will once again have to consider quarterback questions for the offseason since neither White nor Zach Wilson have been able to do enough to go into next season as the clear starter.

White threw 23 of 46 passes for 240 yards in his return to the lineup.

It could also be the case that there will be changes coming to the coaching staff of a team that seemed destined for a better finish when they were 6-3, thanks to the promise this season once held.

When did the Seahawks go 7 9 and make the playoffs?

2010

500 record and make the playoffs, a berth which was by virtue of winning the division. Their 7–9 record is the worst record for any team that made the postseason, a feat that has since been matched by the 2020 Washington Football Team. The 2010 Seahawks also became the first sub-.

SEE ALSO:

Detroit Lions Need Help To Clinch NFC Playoff Spot