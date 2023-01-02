Connect with us

Sports

Seahawks Beat Jets 23-6 To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Advertisement

Sports

Detroit Lions Need Help To Clinch NFC Playoff Spot

Sports

Despite Beating Eagles, Saints Still Go Out Of NFC Playoffs

Sports

49ers' OT Game-Winner Eliminates Raiders From Playoff Contention

Sports

One Great Day Of College Football, 179 Points And 2 Epic Playoff Games

Sports

Luka Doncic Drops 51 Against Spurs, Averages 45.6 Points In Last Five

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo has Officially Signed for Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr On Two-Year Deal

Sports

Can Rugby Union Boost its Global Appeal in 2023

Sports

Premier League Table 2022 - Gool-7m.com

Sports

Arsenal's 3-1 Win Over West Ham United Extended Their Lead in the Premier League

Sports

Week 16 Chiefs Stock Watch: Which Players Impressed?

Sports

Australian Football Turns Violent After150 Stormed the Pitch

Sports

Most Interesting Sports Websites

Sports

Patriots Need To "Stay United" Over The Next 3 Games

Ukraine War Fifa World Cup

Ukraine's Zelensky: "Peace Message Was Heard Regardless Of FIFA's Broadcast Refusal"

Sports

Dissecting Tottenham Hotspur’s Performances Against Top Eight Sides

Fifa World Cup

Argentina Beat France in Dramatic Penalty Shootout to Win World Cup Title

Fifa World Cup

French hookers Offer Free Sex if France Wins Against Argentina in the World Cup finals

Fifa World Cup Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Closing Ceremony List Of Performers

Fifa World Cup

FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino Reveals Plans for a 32-team Club World Cup

Sports

Seahawks Beat Jets 23-6 To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Seahawks Beat Jets 23-6 To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

(CTN News) – It is likely that the Seahawks will be able to make the playoffs in Week 18.

During the first half, Geno Smith threw a pair of touchdown passes, and the Seahawks defense picked off Mike White twice, helping the Seahawks to a 23-6 victory to move them to 8-8 on the season.

With the Commanders losing on Sunday, the Seahawks will have the opportunity to book a spot in the playoffs if they win next weekend against the Rams. In addition, the Packers lose to the Lions next week.

While it is far from a certainty, it is also a far cry from the position most people assumed this team would be in at the beginning of the season.

I think Smith has been better than expected as the team’s starting quarterback. In addition, rookie Ken Walker has thrived as the team’s leading running back.

The Seahawks will be able to use prime draft assets from the Russell Wilson trade to build their team during the coming offseason.

Walker ran 23 times for 133 yards on Sunday, and he now has 936 rushing yards on the season, which is the most in his career.

There is a possibility that the team will not be able to contribute to the final push for a postseason berth. This is because wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been sidelined with a leg injury, while linebacker Jordyn Brooks has been ruled out with a knee injury.

It is unlikely that the Jets will make any kind of push this season. As a result of Sunday’s loss, they have lost six of their last seven games, which has eliminated them from the playoff race at this point.

The Jets will once again have to consider quarterback questions for the offseason since neither White nor Zach Wilson have been able to do enough to go into next season as the clear starter.

White threw 23 of 46 passes for 240 yards in his return to the lineup.

It could also be the case that there will be changes coming to the coaching staff of a team that seemed destined for a better finish when they were 6-3, thanks to the promise this season once held.

When did the Seahawks go 7 9 and make the playoffs?

2010
500 record and make the playoffs, a berth which was by virtue of winning the division. Their 7–9 record is the worst record for any team that made the postseason, a feat that has since been matched by the 2020 Washington Football Team. The 2010 Seahawks also became the first sub-.

SEE ALSO:

Detroit Lions Need Help To Clinch NFC Playoff Spot

Despite Beating Eagles, Saints Still Go Out Of NFC Playoffs

49ers’ OT Game-Winner Eliminates Raiders From Playoff Contention
Related Topics:
Continue Reading