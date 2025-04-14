Rory McIlroy Wins the 2025 US Masters at Augusta National

Rory McIlroy’s 14-year journey to achieve golfing greatness culminated in an emotional US Masters victory at Augusta National on Sunday. With a three-foot putt in a sudden-death play-off, McIlroy defeated Justin Rose to secure his first Masters title and complete the prestigious career Grand Slam.

After missing a chance to win in regulation, McIlroy redeemed himself with a clutch birdie on the first extra hole, leaving his Ryder Cup teammate behind. Overcome with emotion, McIlroy roared in celebration before falling to the ground in tears, marking the end of a dramatic day.

“This has been 14 years in the making,” McIlroy said, reflecting on his close calls, including the heartbreak of the 2011 Masters where he lost a four-shot lead in the final round. “This moment makes all those years and near-misses worth it.”

Wearing the iconic Green Jacket, handed to him by last year’s champion Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy shared a heartfelt message with his family in Northern Ireland. “I can’t wait to celebrate with mum and dad next week,” he said.

Rory McIlroy now joins an elite group of six golfers who have completed the career Grand Slam, a list that includes legends like Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Gary Player. He is the first European to achieve this feat, adding another milestone to his remarkable career.

For Rose, it was another painful Masters defeat. The 44-year-old Englishman, who lost in a play-off to Sergio Garcia in 2017, showed resilience after a tough third round to push McIlroy to the limit. Despite the loss, Rose’s performance was a testament to his grit and determination.

Masters Filled with Highs and Lows

McIlroy’s victory wasn’t just historic but also one of the most thrilling of his career. Sunday’s final round was a rollercoaster, filled with moments of brilliance and challenges that tested his resolve.

Starting with a two-shot lead, McIlroy stumbled early with a double bogey on the first hole. However, he recovered with three birdies in the next seven holes, building a four-shot lead by the turn. The back nine, though, saw him drop four shots in as many holes, giving hope to his challengers.

Rose, who was seven shots back at the start of the day, made a stunning charge with six birdies in his final eight holes to force the play-off. Despite the pressure, McIlroy regrouped, delivering in the clutch to seal the win.

Throughout the week, McIlroy credited sports psychologist Bob Rotella for helping him stay mentally strong. That mental fortitude was evident on Sunday as he navigated the ups and downs with composure.

After an early setback, McIlroy rallied with birdies on the third and fourth holes. By the 10th, he had regained control with a commanding lead. But a double bogey on the 13th and another dropped shot on the 14th threatened to derail his chances.

McIlroy responded with a brilliant approach on the 15th, setting up a birdie that put him back in the hunt. A clutch birdie on the 17th kept him ahead, but a bogey on the 18th led to the play-off. Rising to the occasion, McIlroy delivered the decisive blow, capping off an unforgettable day.

“After the double bogey on the first, I felt my nerves settle a bit,” McIlroy explained. “I’m really proud of how I bounced back all week.”

Heartbreak for Rose, DeChambeau Fades

Justin Rose’s spirited performance captivated fans as he clawed his way back into contention, playing some of his best golf under pressure. Carding 10 birdies on Sunday, Rose showed why he remains a force in the sport, even if the ultimate prize eluded him.

Bryson DeChambeau, who had been a major threat after three rounds, faltered at the Masters 2025 on Sunday. Despite an early birdie that put him in the lead, he struggled to a three-over-par 75, falling out of contention.

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, a rising star, briefly shared the lead but dropped four shots in the final two holes, finishing seventh. Patrick Reed and Scottie Scheffler also posted strong final rounds, but neither could catch McIlroy or Rose.

Reflecting on the day, Rose graciously acknowledged McIlroy’s achievement. “This is a historic moment in golf, and it was special to share it with him,” he said. While the loss stung, Rose’s efforts ensured his role in one of the most memorable Masters finales in recent history.

Masters Prize Money

The 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club boasts a record purse and winner’s share, with $21 million being paid out to this year’s field, an increase of $1 million from the 2024 Masters.

1st – $4.2 million

2nd – $2.268 million

3rd – $1.428 million

4th – $1.008 million

5th – $840,000

6th – $756,000

7th – $703,500

8th – $651,000

9th – $609,000

10th – $567,000

11th – $525,000

12th – $483,000

13th – $441,000

14th – $399,000

15th – $378,000

16th – $357,000

17th – $336,000

18th – $315,000

19th – $294,000

20th – $273,000

21st – $252,000

22nd – $235,200

23rd – $218,400

24th – $201,600

25th – $176,000

26th – $168,000

27th – $161,700

28th – $155,400

29th – $149,100

30th – $142,800

31st – $136,500

32nd – $130,200

33rd – $123,900

34th – $118,650

35th – $113,400

36th – $108,150

37th – $102,900

38th – $98,700

39th – $94,500

40th – $90,300

41st – $86,100

42nd – $81,900

43rd – $77,700

44th – $73,500

45th – $69,300

46th – $65,100

47th – $60,900

48th – $57,540

49th – $54,600

50th – $52,920

Related News: