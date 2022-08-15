Connect with us

Richard Keyes, You've got a golden opportunity!
CTN NEWS –  Erik ten Hag, Richard Keyes, one of the world’s most popular celebrity hosts, speculated Manchester United would hire Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager during the international break.

This goal came in to salvage the club’s pre-existing crisis, which was already unemployed.

Manchester United have been at the bottom of the Premier League table since their first two games at the start of the new season.

As they lost 2-1 to both Brighton 2-1 on the eve of the 4th demolition of Brentford. -0 until there is no point in hand.

And most importantly, in the next match, the Red Devils will open the home battle with Liverpool in the red boiling battle on August 22.

So it is believed that the team from Theater of Dreams was also able to face a worse nightmare than he already had, losing three matches in a row.

Meanwhile, bookmakers in England began to push Ten Hag into the second favorite. And some three favorites to be the first manager in the Premier League.

This season falls out of the back chair after losing control of the team to the Bees badly, while some bookstores boldly declare to pay customers who bet that The Dutch boss will be the first to lose his job this season, although the incident has not happened yet.

Richard Keyes, the broadcaster of the BeIN Sports channel

Most recently, on Aug. 14, Richard Keyes the broadcaster of the BeIN Sports channel expressed the view that the Red Devils flirted with the former Ajax coach during the international break as they seized an opportunity.

It would be appropriate to hand Pochettino, former Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino, to take over as the Argentine is known to be a target Manchester United wants.

The body came to take the job instead of Ralph Rangnick, before Ten Hag already.

“The first match of the season was not good at all. It was even worse yesterday. After seeing him work and watching the team play two matches, I have a theory. A terrible mistake has been made by Manchester United. This man is not ours,” Keyes said.

Nigel de Jong, a former Holland midfielder for Manchester City

Nigel de Jong, a former Holland midfielder for Manchester City, who was a guest on the show, argued with the host: “I don’t think Ten Hag deserves to be blamed for what happened because clearly, the players showed can’t form They have been in place for the last two years with a number of managers.”
 

