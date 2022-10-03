Connect with us

Sports

Red Bull's Oliveira Win the 2022 Thai Grand Prix
Advertisement

Sports

F1:Max Verstappen's Title On Hold After Sergio Perez Wins in Singapore

Sports

Bryce Young Leaves Game With Shoulder Injury, But It Is Not Considered Serious

Sports

Conor Gallagher Helped Graham Potter To His First Win As Chelsea Manager

Sports

Dillon Gabriel Leaves Oklahoma After Being Hit In The Head By A Sliding Object

Sports

Robert Lewandowski Scores To Give Barcelona A 1-0 Victory Over Mallorca

Sports

Georgia Bulldogs Wins At Missouri, Georgia’s Win Made Bulldog Fans Nervous

Sports

Sevyn Banks of LSU is Taken To Hospital After Opening kickoff Collision

Sports

Liverpool vs. Brighton Result, Highlights, Match Report, And Best Performers Details

Sports

FIFA 23 Division Rivals Rewards Date and Time

Sports

Zarco Takes Top Position at MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix 2022

Sports

The Very Best Rocket League Cars That Have Ever Been Designed

Sports

Bypass Geo-blocking to Stream NFL From Anywhere

Sports

Kim Mulkey was criticized for refusing to comment on Britney Griner's Russian detention

News Sports

Green Bay Police Apologize To Dillon, A Shove Was Given To Him By The Officer

Sports

Jalen Hurts' $1 Million-Per-Year Contract Is The Most Undervalued In The NFL

Sports

Incredible Performances Aplenty Across St Leger Festival

Sports

Jimmie Johnson Will Retire From Full-Time Competition In Motorsport And NASCAR

Sports

Eliud Kipchoge, Professional Long-Distance Runner Breaks The Marathon World Record

Sports

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Buckeyes Score Early And Often, Bury Wisconsin 52-21

Sports

Red Bull’s Oliveira Win the 2022 Thai Grand Prix

Avatar of CTN News

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Red Bull's Oliveira Win the 2022 Thai Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Miguel Oliveira won the Thai Grand Prix in Buri Ram on Sunday, holding his nerve in severe rainy conditions at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand.

Oliveira won by 0.730 seconds over Ducati Duo Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia at the Chang International Circuit in a race that was extensively delayed due to weather in Buriram.

It was a lengthy race, but I’m not going to complain. I’m always super-fast when we get an opportunity to race in the wet Oliveira, said.

Red Bull's Oliveira Win the 2022 Thai Grand Prix

The Portuguese Red Bull rider won the Indonesia MotoGP this season and demonstrated his wet-weather racing abilities.

He told a press briefing that he had flashbacks to Indonesia when it started raining but wanted to stay grounded and avoid making mistakes. I’m pleased with our season-ending victory, he said.

Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco had Francesco Bagnaia struggle for his third-place finish, but he hung on to cut Frenchman Quartararo’s lead in the standings from 18 to two points.

“I’m quite thrilled; this podium is like a win for me,” Bagnaia remarked.

“I’d want to thank Jack (Miller), who gave me a motivating talk before the race, and we talked a little bit.”

Red Bull's Oliveira Win the 2022 Thai Grand Prix

Quartararo had a poor race start, slipping from fourth on the grid to 17th on the opening lap before finishing outside the points.

Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia Racing also gained ground in the overall standings, closing the gap to Quartararo to 20 points despite finishing 11th due to a long-lap penalty after a collision with Brad Binder.

Marc Marquez, Honda’s six-time MotoGP champion, finished fifth, ahead of Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales, and his brother Alex placed eighth.

Red Bull’s Miguel Oliveira Flash Interview After Win

 

Georgia Bulldogs Wins At Missouri, Georgia’s Win Made Bulldog Fans Nervous
Related Topics:
Continue Reading