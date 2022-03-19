26 C
Radio Host And NFL Reporter John Clayton Dies At 67

By Arsi Mughal
John Clayton
John Clayton

John Clayton, a long-time NFL journalist, passed away on Friday after a short illness. He was 67 years old.

John Clayton’s family announced his death to the Seattle Seahawks in a statement following his passing. John Clayton has worked as a sideline reporter for the team in recent years through the team’s radio broadcasts.

In addition to covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for The Pittsburgh Press and the Seattle Seahawks for The News Tribune in Tacoma, John Clayton has spent more than 20 years covering the Pittsburgh Steelers. As one of ESPN’s leading NFL writers, John Clayton joined the company in 1995, becoming one of the company’s most prominent writers. Clayton was a regular on ESPN’s TV and radio shows for more than 20 years and worked there for more than 20 years.

John Clayton Successful Career

In 2007, Clayton was awarded what has now become known as the Bill Nunn Memorial Award by the Professional Football Writers of America. The award is presented annually for long and distinguished reporting on the game of football.

The Professional Firefighters of America mourn the passing of John Clayton. John was the 19th president of the PFWA (1999-2000) and the organization’s 2007 Bill Nunn Jr. Memorial Award winner,” the organization said in a statement. “The Professor’ was a friend to so many in our industry. His wife Pat, family, colleagues, and many friends are in our thoughts and prayers.”

During his career, Clayton hosted regular sports radio shows for KJR-AM and KIRO-AM in Seattle.

