PSG Vs Metz Live Streaming: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In (India, US, UK)?

(CTN News) – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Metz in their finale of the 2021/22 season, in which they went on to win their 10th league title. Live coverage will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 22. Watch Ligue 1 live in India, the US, and the UK, and learn more about PSG vs Metz live streaming.

PSG vs Metz live streaming details in India

In India, fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to Viacom 18, which carries the official telecasts. PSG vs Metz live streaming details can be found on the Voot Select app and Jio TV app, while scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of the two teams involved.

How to watch Ligue 1 PSG vs Metz live in the UK?

You can watch Ligue 1 matches live on the BT Sports Network if you are in the UK. PSG fans can watch the match live on the BT Sports app during the PSG vs Metz match. On Sunday, May 21, 8:00 PM BST will mark the start of the match live.

PSG vs Metz live streaming details in the US

Fans in the US can view Ligue 1 matches on beIN Sports USA. As for the PSG vs Metz live stream, fans can catch it on Fubo TV. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 21.

PSG will hope to finish Ligue 1 2021/22 season on a high

As Ligue 1 champions this season, PSG do not have much to play for, but they hope to finish on a high after a difficult run recently. Just two of Mauricio Pochettino’s previous five league games (3D) have ended in victory. In their previous matchup against Montpellier, however, they were at their best as they thrashed them 4-0, with seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi scoring a brace.