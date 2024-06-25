Panthers and Oilers square off in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final

(CTN News) – Panthers’ victory and their loss were unmatched in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

High emotions will be on display during the winner-take-all clash between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

On Monday night, the Panthers played host to the Oilers in Sunrise, Florida, after blowing a 3-0 lead in the championship series.

It has only happened once in finals history that a team failed to win after leading 3-0, the 1942 Detroit Red Wings.

Unlike those Maple Leafs, the Oilers are not only hoping to cap an incredible comeback, but are also risking becoming the second team in NHL history to erase a three-game deficit and lose in the finals in Game 7. As a matter of coincidence, it was the Red Wings of 1945 who took that route and again lost to Toronto.

It’s a big deal. Does it really matter?

Matt Tkachuk, Florida forward, commented, “Why wouldn’t you be excited for Game 7?” It is an incredible opportunity. I’m trying to forget all the things that helped you beat these guys earlier in the series. All it takes is one win. “This is it.”

Three consecutive Panthers series have ended in stunning fashion after appearing in control. The Oilers have beat the Panthers 18-5 in the past three games, starting with an 8-1 win in Game 4. Florida has not held a lead in any of these losses.

The Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) warms up before the Stanley Cup Final game six against the Florida Panthers in 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Panthers must resist paralyzing negative thoughts to win.

According to Florida forward Vladimir Tarasenko, “Game 6, there’s lots of options. Game 7, it’s just one game.”

We still have the cup. Come into the next game with a positive mindset and believe in each other. I know it sounds simple, but it’s true.

The home team won Game 7 12-5, but three of the last four have gone to the road team. If the Oilers win their first Cup since 1990, they’ll make history.

The game comes down to winning that game on the road and playing our best. Everything else, all the stories, will take care of themselves. Edmonton’s skaters shouldn’t overestimate their abilities and think they’re a runaway train.

The lineup has changed

According to Panthers coach Paul Maurice, Kyle Okposo’s inclusion in the lineup was purely hockey-related. Cousins sits on the bench. It was Cousins’ first game of the series. In the previous three playoff series, he played in 11 games.

Besides that, Okposo has two assists and a minus-1 in 16 playoff games this season. Five games against Edmonton. In the three previous games, Kyle played better. It’s a rarity to take away someone’s Game 7 and Nick is so beloved by his teammates,” Maurice said, via ESPN.

At Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) is checked by the Florida Panthers’ Dmitry Kulikov (7) and Sam Bennett (9) during game six of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

The 31-year-old has played 592 games for six teams in a 10-year career, scoring 71 goals and assisting 109 times.

The 36-year-old Okposo is playing in his 17th Stanley Cup final. After nine seasons with the Islanders, he spent eight seasons with the Sabres before arriving in Florida. With 614 points (242 goals and 372 assists), he has played 1,051 games.

When I was your age, I was in the driveway with my Rollerblades on pretending I was in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. How amazing is it that you’re going to the game?” Okposo said.

Stats to know

There have been three Game 7 victories by road teams in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Six consecutive playoff series closeouts have been won by the Oilers.

They said it

You should keep in mind that this is not your usual game, and everyone understands that. However, you should make it as ordinary as possible, and one of the ways to do that is by following your routine. As always, you must prepare. I would not expect anything different from our room during these important moments.” – McDavid

