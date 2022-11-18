Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Takes Blame For Missed Shots In Loss To Titans

(CTN NEWS) – GREEN BAY, Wis.– In these circumstances—cold, snowy, and under the lights at Lambeau Field—Packers’ Aaron Rodgers used to excel.

The quarterback of the Green Bay Packers has produced some of his best work throughout this time.

Instead, in the Packers’ 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field, which reduced them to 4-7, Rodgers missed wide receivers and took a sack at a bad time.

And effectively negated last week’s season-saving shock of the Dallas Cowboys. Packers’ Rodgers was aware of it.

After going 24-for-39 for 227 yards and two touchdowns, Rodgers said, “I’ve got to throw the ball better than I did tonight.”

Not much room for error for us, particularly not while playing a squad that offers you some chances. Those plays are essential.

Like when he over-led a wide-open Sammy Watkins up the middle on third-and-12 with 9:23 left, resulting in a punt.

oof Aaron Rodgers had Sammy Watkins WIDE open over the middle pic.twitter.com/iMaGCkBhHR — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 18, 2022

The Packers turned the ball over on downs after the next pass to Allen Lazard was incomplete on third-and-3 with 5:32 remaining.

And any chance of a comeback was all but dashed by the 12-yard loss on a sack with 2:39 remaining.

Rodgers claimed he “felt like I threw the ball just about exactly where I wanted it” after the victory over the Cowboys, which ended a five-game losing streak and appeared to energize the locker room.

He was unable to explain why Thursday seemed so different. Was it the circumstances? His right thumb was hurt?

Rodgers replied, “I couldn’t tell you or point to one thing. I won’t offer any justifications regarding my thumb. Since [he] injured it against the New York [Giants], it has remained unchanged.

I’m not sure. I need to go back and review it.

“Fundamentally, I thought I was in a good place. I didn’t have the same reliable grip, and the ball didn’t exit the same way. Tonight, I threw a lot of kinds of wobblers.

Some breeze was present. Just a few tosses I should have had but didn’t. The ones to Sammy and Allen, without a doubt.”

Lazard made an effort to shoulder part of the blame.

He remarked, “I’m expecting to catch the ball if he throws it to me.”

After winning 13 straight games played under the lights, the Packers have dropped their last two games in prime time with Rodgers as the starter. Next week, they play another primetime game against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers and a few of his receivers were “a bit off tonight for sure,” according to coach Matt LaFleur. He was just as moved and thrilled after his team defeated the Cowboys on Sunday as he was after this one.

1-on-1 with Head Coach Matt LaFleur following #TENvsGB 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1em0h5ytXQ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 18, 2022

LaFleur replied, “I don’t even know what to say. “It wasn’t like it was a couple of days ago.”

He wasn’t, however, ready to give up on the season. Rodgers provided a reason to believe the playoffs were still possible, but LaFleur disregarded any idea of using young players like Jordan Love.

According to Rodgers, “we can win our final six games if we perform to our potential.” “I have faith in that. I must undoubtedly perform to the best of my abilities. It wasn’t tonight.”

This optimism may have been sparked by the unexpected success of rookie receiver Christian Watson, who has now caught five touchdown passes in his last two games after catching two more against the Titans.

And by the return of Randall Cobb, who hauled in six passes for a team-high 73 yards.

Regarding the Cowboys game, Packers’ Aaron Rodgers remarked, “I think last week showed us a lot, the possibilities.”

“We didn’t play as complementing in all three phases this week. You must be thrilled with Christian’s performance during the past two weeks.

Cobby’s return today, “I believe, gave us the most receiving yards. For us, that came as a tremendous shock.”

But the Packers currently trail the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (8-1) by such a large margin that the division appears to be gone.

Their only hope might be a wild-card route to one of the seven NFC playoff positions, but with Thursday’s defeat, they are now in 11th place in the league.

Cobb declared that if they lose one more, “you might as well say we’re probably gone.”

RELATED CTN NEWS:

FIFA Gives Thailand a 200 Million baht Discount for a World Cup Broadcasting Licence

Warriors Lack ‘Collective Grit’ After 0-8 Road Slump, Says Steve Kerr