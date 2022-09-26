Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Buckeyes Score Early And Often, Bury Wisconsin 52-21

(CTN News) – Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: The No. 3 Buckeyes are striking the right balance. The Buckeyes dominated Wisconsin early and cruised to a 52-21 win on Saturday night behind five touchdown passes from C.J. Stroud and 100 yards from both running backs.

Coach Ryan Day said that the tempo and mix of running and passing today was what the team was looking for.

Two touchdown passes were caught by Cade Stover and Emeka Egbuka, and two more scores were rushed by Miyan Williams.

In a 31-7 halftime lead, the Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) controlled the line of scrimmage and scored touchdowns on their first four drives. Despite slowing them down after that, Wisconsin couldn’t get closer than 21 points.

Henderson rushed for 121 yards and Williams averaged more than 9 yards per carry in rushing for 101 yards.

Day said, “We know it will be a long season.”. “The key is to have two guys going back and forth who understand what it means to be a team.”

For the first time this season, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Stroud threw an interception after completing 17 of 27 attempts for 281 yards. Four games have resulted in 16 touchdown passes for him.

With 118 yards, Egbuka caught touchdown passes of 32 and 8 yards. Julian Fleming also caught a touchdown pass for the Buckeyes.

The first half was a good one for us in terms of ball distribution, and we had a lot of momentum coming off the break,” Stroud said.

A touchdown was rushed and thrown by Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, who was 11 of 20 for 94 yards. In the fourth quarter, Allen ran for 75 yards for a touchdown against Ohio State backups to finish with 165 yards rushing. rushing.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said, “We really didn’t get off to a good start.” “I think we didn’t respond well enough on the field.”

There is a rise in the stock market

For Stover, a fourth-year tight end who has also played defensive end and linebacker for the Buckeyes, the touchdown catches were his first. Two plays after Ohio State vs. Wisconsin safety Tanner McCalister picked off Mertz, he threw a 13-yard pass.

Before the end of the first quarter, the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder had caught a 2-yard touchdown pass to put the Buckeyes ahead 21-0.

Stover said it was a tough and prestigious program. “That’s what their reputation is based on. In doing that, going out there and really imposing our will on them, we are making progress.”

Important Takeaways

In the first Big Ten game for both teams, Wisconsin (3-1, 0-1) was expected to put up a stronger fight. Instead, they were hit early and were unable to recover.

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig said the team had a solid plan going in, but a lot of plays went unplaced.

The Ohio State quarterback completed his first eight passes route to another outstanding performance. Again, Williams took advantage of what the defense gave him, and the combination of Williams and Henderson kept Wisconsin on its toes.

Implication of Polling

In the event that the Buckeyes do well against a conference opponent, they should remain undefeated.

Absences And Injuries of Players

An illness prevented Wisconsin’s starting left tackle, Jack Nelson, from playing.

Ohio State: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has seen limited time since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, was out. There was no Denzel Burke or Cam Brown available as the starting cornerbacks.

Burke had either a cast on his right hand or warmups wrapped around it. Unspecified injuries forced Brown out of last week’s game.

The Cundiff Get Hurt Again

Clay Cundiff of Wisconsin was injured again in the first half, being carted off with a leg injury. Last season, Cundiff suffered a dislocated ankle, broken fibula, and torn deltoid that ended his season.

When Washington State beat him in Week 2, he recovered and caught both scoring passes.

