Nottingham Forest 0 Leicester City – Live At King Power Stadium

(CTN News) – Match day is here! This evening, Nottingham Forest take on Leicester City in a crucial match – and you can follow it here. After suffering four consecutive losses in a row, the Reds have had a fortnight to mull over their recent performance.

While the international break was in full swing, Steve Cooper offered some of his players a chance to spend some time on the training pitch.

In the last game, for the second time in a row, Fulham had a collapse in the second half that resulted in a 3-2 defeat.

It is pertinent to note that Nottingham Forest are second bottom in the Premier League table with four points from their first seven games.

This is ahead of tonight’s game against the Foxes. Team’s opponents are positioned in the middle of the division, with just one point on their record.

In addition to the injury doubts for Cooper, he will also have to confront some tough decisions regarding his selection for the match.

In our build-up to kick-off, we will bring you all-important team news. We will also bring you live updates from the King Power Stadium and the reaction to the game after the final whistle.

Football blog for Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest

Hello and welcome to our Monday night football blog for Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest. In their first seven matches, the home side has only managed one point.

The loss isn’t quite historically awful (Palace in 17/18 lost all seven), but it is awful, and a man with Brendan Rogers’ experience must expect that the bell will ring soon if he doesn’t win soon.

As for their visitors, they haven’t got much to shout about either. Four points have been earned by Nottingham Forest from seven matches so far. Steve Cooper will not be planning a kitchen extension for the time being since they have lost four of their last five.

From Cooper’s press conference comments the other day, you wouldn’t know there is a sense of shared plight between the two gaffers:

“Brendan is a really experienced manager of Nottingham Forest- he doesn’t need my sympathy or support.” All managers go through those emotions, and some guys have been doing it a lot longer than I have, I’ve only been doing it for three years.”

It’s you or me, by the sounds of it… Funnily enough, though, neither of these leads the betting market for the next Prem manager to be odds. The man with his backside in that particular bacon slicer is Ralph Hasenhüttl of Southampton, the odds-on favourite to be on his bike next.

Brendan says: “I’m looking forward to it because I know the heat is on. Everyone is watching, and that’s what you want.” We’ll find out who he sends out an hour before kickoff. In no time at all.

Gary Neville and/or Roy Keane will be on Sky Sports Monday Night Football destroying Manchester United. I expect we’ll keep an eye on them in case one of them does something especially newsworthy.

