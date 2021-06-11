Nets vs. Bucks score:Milwaukee pick up big win over Brooklyn in Game 3

After dropping two games in Brooklyn, the Milwaukee Bucks brought a way better effort on Thursday night in Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against the Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both had huge performances for Milwaukee and therefore the duo combined for 68 total points. Thanks largely to their output, the Bucks were ready to pull out an important 86-83 convert the Nets in Game 3. With the win, the Bucks avoided falling into a deep 3-0, because the series now sits at a more manageable 2-1.

After jumping everywhere the Nets early , the Bucks were ready to sustain a solid effort over the complete 48 minutes of the sport — and that is exactly what it took, since the sport decreased to the ultimate possession. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 55 points for the Nets but, within the end, their production wasn’t enough to urge the work done, especially since they didn’t get an excessive amount of help from the remainder of the roster, apart from Bruce Brown, who had an honest game.

The win was a solid one for the Bucks, and it had been a troublesome loss for the Nets. But, neither team can linger over it for too long because the 2 teams are going to be back in action on Sunday for Game 4. Before skipping forward thereto game though, here are three takeaways from Milwaukee’s Game 3 victory.

1. The Bucks avoid a historically insurmountable deficit

The odds are against the Bucks during this series. They lost the primary two games to the Nets, and teams that fall behind 2-0 during a best-of-seven series continue to lose that series over 97 percent of the time. But while returning after being down 2-0 is an unlikely feat, it isn’t an impossible one, as it has been done many time within the most. Earlier this postseason the Clippers bested the Mavericks in seven games after dropping the primary two games. Being down 3-0, though, may be a different story. No team in NBA history has ever come after being down 3-0 during a series. So, that is what the Bucks were facing heading into Game 3. Fortunately for them, they were ultimately ready to pull out a win and avoid that historically unsurmountable 3-0 hole. A 2-1 series is far more manageable, especially since two of subsequent three games are going to be in Milwaukee.

2. Milwaukee’s stars out produced Brooklyn’s stars

The NBA may be a star-driven league, and that is very true within the playoffs where teams tend to travel as far as their top-tier players propel them. In Game 3, Milwaukee’s All-Star duo of Middleton and Antetokounmpo had a more productive performance than Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving did for Brooklyn. Together, Antetokounmpo and Middleton combined for 68 points and 29 rebounds. Those 68 points were 79 percent of Milwaukee’s total point production — no duo in NBA playoff history has ever scored a better percentage of their team’s total points.

On the opposite side, Durant and Irving combined for 52 points and 16 rebounds, which isn’t terrible, but it pales as compared to Milwaukee’s duo. Moving forward, the Bucks will need more performances like this one from Antetokounmpo and Middleton is they go to tug off the series upset.

3. A forgettable game for Joe Harris

Joe Harris is one among the simplest shooters within the entire NBA, but you would not realize it from watching Game 2. Harris had opportunity after opportunity to offer Brooklyn a lift together with his shooting, but he was unable to time and again. Harris played 37 minutes within the game, and he made only one shot, despite attempting 11. That’s a shooting percentage of nine. The Nets depend upon Harris to supply ancillary scoring support to their stars, and he was unable to deliver for Brooklyn in Game 3. the great news for the Nets is that they only lost the sport by three despite Harris’ struggles, and he’s unlikely to shoot that poorly again.

