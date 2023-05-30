NASCAR Confirms Kyle Busch Replacement For Charlotte

(CTN News) – Due to the postponement of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the subsequent postponement of the Cup Series event that followed, Kyle Busch will not be able to participate in the race.

Charlotte Motor Speedway was planning to host a NASCAR Truck Series race on Friday night, a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon, and a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon at the track.

Although the Truck Series race went off as scheduled, the other two races have yet to be contested.

There was a postponement of Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 to Monday due to rain, and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday also has been pushed back to Monday due to rain.

As for the former, it is scheduled to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with the latter set for Fox at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series races had been planned for Kyle Busch.

As part of the Alsco Uniforms 300, Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet was scheduled to drive Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet, driving the car that he drives in the Cup Series.

However, due to the fact that both races are now scheduled to take place on the same day, he will not be taking part in the Alsco Uniforms 300 so that he can concentrate on the Coca-Cola 600 instead.

It is expected that Justin Haley, who competes full-time in the Cup Series behind the wheel of the No. 31 Chevrolet for Matt Kaulig’s team, will replace Busch in the No. 33 Chevrolet.

In reaction to the decision, Haley and Ty Gibbs may be able to break a NASCAR record, as Monday’s NASCAR national series doubleheader is expected to span 900 miles in length, making it the longest race in the history of the sport on a single day.

The only two drivers set to compete in both races will be these two drivers.

Obviously, there is still a bit of uncertainty about the weather forecast for Monday.

In fact, The Weather Channel is reporting that there is a 50% chance of rain showers throughout the day, which may mean that the numerous schedule changes that have already been made to the race weekend will not be enough to keep the race weekend dry.

SEE ALSO:

PSG Wins 11th French Title As Messi Breaks European Record