Manchester United Fans Riled Over “Purchase Tweet” From Elon Musk

Manchester United fans were stirred after billionaire Elon Musk caused a stir by tweeting that he was buying the English soccer team. Only to “Tweet” later that it was a joke.

Earlier on Wednesday, Musk tweeted about his political affiliations and then added: “I’m also buying Manchester United your welcome”.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

The news was shocking in Manchester United world – albeit welcomed by many – as the team had struggled for nearly a decade.

A follower later asked Musk whether he was serious, and Musk responded, “No, it’s a long-running joke on Twitter”. “No, I’m not buying any sports teams.”

It wasn’t Musk’s first joke about purchasing a popular franchise. In April, he tweeted, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put back in the cocaine.” He mentioned in the thread about Manchester United that the Coca-Cola tweet had also been in jest.

Musk, with his seemingly endless resources could potentially buy the most talented soccer players in the world which would have been a welcome prospect for many Man United fans who want to see the club back at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester United Bottom of Premier League

With 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League titles under manager Alex Ferguson, Man United was arguably the best team in world soccer. However, since Ferguson retired from the team in 2013, they have been unsuccessful in winning trophies.

Manchester City, United’s local rival, won the title last season and the Glazer family, the club’s American owners, faced protests.

Since the Glazers took control of the club in 2005, many fans of the club have opposed them, in part due to the fact that they financed the takeover by going into debt.

A new low was reached when United lost 4-0 to Brentford on Saturday, a small Premier League team from west London. The United team lost its second straight game to start the season, leaving it in last place in the 20-team Premier League.

After last weekend’s match, Manchester United Supporters’ Trust, or MUST, condemned the owners. The Red Devils current owners ( the Glazer Family) are hated by many fans.

Manchester United fans have been embarrassed – no, humiliated – this evening. Even so, it shouldn’t have come as a surprise. As the club said, it feels like the culmination of a long journey.

It is imperative to hold the club’s owners responsible for the new low reached in our decade of decline.”