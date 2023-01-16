Mudryk Signs With Chelsea For $108M Over 8 1/2 Years

(CTN News) – Mykhailo Mudryk, a Ukrainian winger, became Chelsea’s latest big-money signing on Sunday, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk for 100 million euros ($108 million) and eight and a half years.

Mudryk posed for photos inside Chelsea’s stadium before the Premier League match against Crystal Palace, holding up a Ukrainian flag. He was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Chelsea announced his signing about 20 minutes into the game and described him as “one of Europe’s most dangerous one-on-one attacking players.”

It’s a huge club in a fantastic league, and it’s a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career,” Mudryk said. “The opportunity to work with Graham Potter and his staff excites me, and I look forward to meeting my teammates and learning from them.”

Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly offered similar amounts, but the Blues structured a deal that would see Shakhtar receive more money up front and with better add-ons than Arsenal.

Despite the fact that Chelsea did not disclose the fee, Shakhtar has stated that it will receive 70 million euros ($75 million) plus 30 million euros “as a bonus.”

Mykhailo will win the respect, sympathy and love of all connoisseurs of world football with his speed, technique, and impressive and creative Mudryk play,” said Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov.

Mudryk, who has only played 65 club matches to date, has posted a series of Instagram messages in which he appears to be interested in moving to Arsenal.

Nevertheless, Chelsea moved quickly to sign him along with Benoit Badiashile, David Fofana, and Andrey Santos during the January transfer window. A loan agreement has also been signed with Mudryk Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix.

The signing of Mudryk is the latest bold move by the club’s ownership, led by Todd Boehly. He oversaw the spending of approximately $300 million on new players over the summer transfer window, a record amount for an English club.

We believe he will be a tremendous addition to our squad both now and in the future, stated Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, Chelsea’s co-controlling owners. Our attack will be strengthened by his presence, and we are confident that he will be warmly welcomed to London.

He plays primarily as a left-sided attacker, where Chelsea already has strong depth with Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, and Felix, as well as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Blues are currently ranked 10th in the Premier League after winning just one of their previous nine league games.

Failure to qualify for the next Champions League would cost the London club tens of millions of euros (dollars). Chelsea won the Champions League in the 2020-21 season, the most recent season for which prize money figures have been published by UEFA.

Chelsea received 120 million euros for winning the Champions League. 88 million euros were awarded to Liverpool for losing in the quarter-finals.

The same season, Arsenal reached the semifinals of the second-tier Europa League yet earned only 30 million euros from UEFA. As a result of broadcast and sponsorship deals for the 2021-24 season, the prize money has increased.

SEE ALSO:

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Stream, TV, Lineups, And Betting Odds