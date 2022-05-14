‘Most Ridiculous Idea’: Liverpool Coach Klopp On UEFA Nations League

(CTN News) – Jurgen Klopp has once again called the UEFA Nations League the ‘most ridiculous idea’ in football. UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin contacted the German coach regarding the number of tickets his club received for the UEFA Champions League final. In the 75,000-seat Stade de France, where the UCL final will take place, the Reds received only 19,600 tickets.

Jurgen Klopp slams UEFA Nations League concept again

During a press conference this week, Jurgen Klopp announced, “He texted me. I obviously said what I said, that there should be more tickets for our supporters. It is like the explanation he gave publicly: 93 percent of the money goes to the club, while UEFA gets only a few Euros. I replied and said ‘OK.’ The German then went on a rant about how he is annoyed by UEFA and Ceferin because of the Nations League.

“It is one of those situations where there should be more information before you give answers and I cannot constantly be perfectly prepared for these kind of things but I can still have an opinion. I said as well in this conversation, the reason why I’m not in such a good mood when I speak about Uefa is the Nations League – I still think it is one of the most ridiculous ideas in the world of football. We now finish a season where players play more than 70 games easily: club games 63/64 plus international stuff which takes (some of) them to 75, which is really mad. And we continue with Nations League games with the national teams,” explained Klopp.

As Klopp concluded his comments, he offered a suggestion to UEFA. He stated, “I said I would prefer Uefa took more money from the Champions League and kicked out the Nations League again. That would be my preferred solution at the end, and more tickets for the fans. Maybe I don’t have all the information, but I can only give my opinion.”